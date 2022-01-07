The announced Battlestar Galactica series and movies will be part of the same universe

In September 2019 it was announced that File Creator Mr. RobotAnd Sam Esmail, will be responsible for restart Battlestar Galactica As a TV series for a streaming service called Peacock (from NBC and only available in the US). Then, in October 2020, it was revealed Simon Kinberg, producer of several X-Men films and director X-Men: Dark PhoenixHe will be responsible for writing and producing a film based on the same story.

And now Kinberg himself, in conversation with the gate collider, revealed that both projects are related in some way, as the current plan is to develop both initiatives – the series and the movie – as part of the same universe. Yes, Galactica will enter the fashion world thanks to the success of Marvel Studios.

More about Battlestar Galactica

“Regarding the situation with Sam and the series, I can’t say much about that other than that there is a synergy between the two initiatives and the constant communication between us,” he said. “We got even closer and had a great time together and there will be, for lack of a better phrase, a very overused shared world,” Kinberg added.

At the moment, there are no details on what story the two initiatives will take up, or how they will be linked, but Kinberg made it clear that the film has already completed a second draft of the script and that they are looking for a director. In this sense, at best, filming could begin in 2023.