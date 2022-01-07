Wes Anderson is working on a new movie with Benedict Cumberbatch. Look what’s going on around him

United State.- More than a decade after the theatrical release of Fantastic Mr. Fox, It seems that Wes Anderson He found his next adaptation of Roald Dahl in film form Netflix. as Buzz Bamegbwe From daily Mail, winning director Oscar He has signed on to direct his first movie adaptation of The wonderful story of Henry Sugar, Based on one of the seven short stories in Dahl’s 1977 novel.

He also revealed that the winner of the award Amy Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of Dog) He embarked on the project to play the title role of a wealthy man who loves to gamble. It is said that production will start soon London.

Henry Sugar’s fascinating story is inspired by a real-life Pakistani mystic Coda Box, Who claimed to be able to see without his eyes. It is described as a tale with many stories within, which follows the character of the titular wealthy man, Dr. John Cartwright, and Imharat Khan.

The film adaptation marks Anderson’s first collaboration with Cumberbatch and Netflix. The famous director recently concluded production on his group’s next project, asteroid citymade by Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks s Scarlett Johansson.

Netflix is ​​adapting too Matilda Dahl is in a new musical, which will star Lashana Lynch, Emma Thompson s Elisha Ware. They also announced several animation projects based on famous Dahl stories after the Broadcast Device Link The Roald Dahl Story Company in 2018.