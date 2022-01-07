Wes Anderson is working on a new movie with Benedict Cumberbatch. Look what’s going on around him

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

United State.- More than a decade after the theatrical release of Fantastic Mr. Fox, It seems that Wes Anderson He found his next adaptation of Roald Dahl in film form Netflix. as Buzz Bamegbwe From daily Mail, winning director Oscar He has signed on to direct his first movie adaptation of The wonderful story of Henry Sugar, Based on one of the seven short stories in Dahl’s 1977 novel.

More Stories

The announced Battlestar Galactica series and movies will be part of the same universe

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

‘Don’t Search’ breaks records on Netflix

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Liam Neeson stars in ‘Blacklight’

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Google Pay: Save, Pay and Manage

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Morbius | When will Morbius premiere on Netflix? On what day will Morbius be able to appear on the broadcast?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

La casa de papel: Sandra Gomez, Ursula Corbero / The Tokyo duo to compete on motorcycles at the Dakar 2022 | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | Fame

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

4 scientifically backed ways to harmonize your home this year

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

Raising the National Walking Championships to the Bronze Category by the World Association of Athletics Federations | Other sports | Sports

50 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Google, forced to cap its speakers and Chromecasts for infringing Sonos patents

52 mins ago Leo Adkins

Florida has new guidelines outlining who should be tested for COVID-19 and who should not be tested

53 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda.- Uganda reabre el proximo lunes los colegios tras dos años de parón por el coronavirus

54 mins ago Leland Griffith