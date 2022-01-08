The Dark Daughter, starring Olivia Colman, was praised by critics

United State.- One of the movies that came out recently Netflix is being La Hija Oscura (The Missing Daughter)), which is considered the first appearance of Maggie Gyllenhaal and starred Olivia Colman. This is based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante which was published in 2016.

The film is about motherhood and has already received several nominations, some for Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and Independent Spirit, and also won Best Screenplay at the Venice Film Festival and Best Debut Film by Who. New York critics.

The summary reads: “A mature woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to obsess over another woman and her daughter, forcing her to deal with problems from her past and her first mother.”

Additionally, it has received very good reviews as The Hollywood Reporter notes: “Sexuality, motherhood, and women’s struggles to shape a professional space are beautifully rendered in this relentless study. […] For the first movie, it’s definitely ambitious.”

Regarding IndieWire, he notes: “Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson give one of their best performances” and that the film “was made with great interest in the power of the cinematic language. […] That you cannot break his vast evil spell. “

Additionally, The Wrap asserts that it is “a masterpiece of air and craftsmanship.” “Gyllenhaal is gentle when needed and direct when needed.” For its part, MicropsiaCine highlights the wit and daring of the film, which fascinates those who let themselves be carried away and be surprised by their security, talent and creativity.”

Other actors who also make up the cast are: Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Jesse Buckley, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson Cohen, Ed Harris, Dagmara Domenczyk and Alba Rohrwacher.