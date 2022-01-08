Netflix US Ranking: Top 10 Most Watched Series Today Friday, January 7

what do you prefer: Boring In an endless search for series or to have fun Who is the emotion of this series itself? The difference is just one click away!

Netflix has a list of the latest trends in content, indexed according to user preferences.

1. Cobra Kai

A sequel to Karate Kid, 30 years after the events of the original film and with the same actors reprising the main roles.

2. Stay beside me

Three people seem to lead an ideal life, but they hide dark secrets that even those closest to them will not suspect. Megan is a working mother of three. Ray is a promising documentary photographer trapped in a dead-end job. and Broome, the detective who can’t put aside the unsolved case of the missing. When an old friend from Megan’s past, Lauren, arrives with some shocking news, all three heroes are horribly affected, threatening to destroy their lives and the lives of those around them.

3. the magician

Geralt, a wizard who hunts genetically modified monsters, seeks his place in a world where humans are often shown to be worse than monsters.

4. Queer Eye

Prepare the napkins! This season, Fab 5 brings you one-of-a-kind tips, warm twists, and inspirations that will make you tear up.

5. Emily in Paris

After accepting her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper embarks on a life full of adventure as she balances work, friendship and love.

6. Cocomelon sing!

TV series (2019-). In Cocomelon, baby JJ and his siblings have fun daily adventures, always accompanied by songs.

7. squirting queen

The series takes place in the captivating environment of Reggaeton, a genre that has taken over the world. This is the story of Yeimy Montoya, a talented young songwriter who pays an unfair sentence in a New York prison after she is deceived by Charly, the man she loves and who later stole her songs, with whom she managed to achieve fame and become a star. Yeimy’s only desire is to get out and take revenge on whoever ended his life and his family.

8. the rebel

Elite Way School is an exclusive private school of international standing where upper class teens study. The school has a scholarship program for low-income youth with an excellent academic or athletic level; However, few of them manage to graduate, as they are persecuted by a secret society called the “Forum” which aims to preserve the “purity” of the privileged class. Among the group of boys who make it to the summer club before the school year are Mia, Miguel, Diego and Roberta, who, despite their great differences, have discovered something that will unite them above prejudices, their profession. A remake of the TV series Rebelde Way produced in Argentina.

9. the assistant

After escaping an abusive relationship, a young mother finds work as a maid while struggling to care for her daughter and create a better future for both.

10. Troop work

With heart, creativity, and superpowers, the hero boys of Action Troop team up to take on the bad guys… and they even get on the good side of them!

