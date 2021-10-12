Egypt Salah on the right track in Africa – football

* Format (5 seats): The top ten from each group proceed to the third stage, where they will be paired up in 5 brackets and the five winners will receive a ticket to the World Cup.

Sixth group: Gabon 2 – Angola 0; Libya 0-Egypt 3.

Positions: Egypt 10, Libya 6, Gabon 4 and Angola 3.

* Group A: Burkina Faso 2 – Djibouti 0. Today: 13:00 Niger – Algeria.

Positions: Burkina Faso 10, Algeria 7, Niger 3, Djibouti 0.

* Group D: Mozambique 0 – Cameroon 1; Ivory Coast 2 – Malawi 0.

Positions: Ivory Coast 10, Cameroon 9, Malawi 3, Mozambique 1.

* Group B: Zambia 1 – Equatorial Guinea 1; Mauritania 0 – Tunisia 0.

Positions: Tunisia 10, Guinea Equateur. 7, Zambia 4, Mauritania 1.

* Group C: Central African Republic 0 – Nigeria 2; Cape Verde 1 – Liberia 0.

Positions: Nigeria 9, Cape Verde 7, Central African Republic 4, Liberia 3.

Fifth group: Kenya 0 – Mali 1; Uganda 1- Rwanda 0.

Positions: Mali 10, Uganda 8, Kenya 2, Uganda 1.

* Group J: Benin – Tanzania 1; Madagascar 1 – Democratic Republic of the Congo 0.

Positions: Tanzania 7, Benin 7, Democratic Republic of the Congo 5, Madagascar 3.

Today’s matches:

Seventh group: 10:00 Zimbabwe and Ghana; 13:00 South Africa – Ethiopia.

Ranking: South Africa 7, Ghana 6, Ethiopia 3, Zimbabwe 1.

* Group Eight: 10:00 Namibia and Senegal 13:00 Congo – Togo.

Positions: Senegal 9, Namibia 4, Congo 2, Togo 1.

* First group: 16:00 Guinea-Morocco.

Positions: Morocco 9, Guinea-Bissau 4, Guinea 3, Sudan 2.

