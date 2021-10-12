Today’s matches October 10, 2021: Timetables and TV channels to watch LIVE Peru vs. Bolivia qualifies for Qatar 2022 qualifiers | League of Nations | MLS | Football Live | Peru | Argentina | Colombia | Chile | Bolivia | Ecuador | Mexico | United State

Today’s match schedule, Sunday 10 October 2021: schedule and channel guide

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – Africa:

08:00 AM Boys vs Tanzania – FIFA TV (YouTube)

8:00 am Kenya vs. Financial – FIFA TV (YouTube)

08:00 AM Central African Republic vs. Nigeria – FIFA TV (YouTube)

08:00 AM Uganda vs Rwanda – FIFA TV (YouTube)

11:00 am Cabo Verde vs Liberia – FIFA TV (YouTube)

11:00 AM Madagascar vs Democratic Republic of the Congo – FIFA TV (YouTube)

11:00 AM Zambia vs Equatorial Guinea – FIFA TV (YouTube)

2:00 pm Mauritania vs Tonys – FIFA TV (YouTube)

UEFA Nations League:

08:00 AM Italy vs Belgium – DirecTV Sports 610 and 1610

1:45 pm Spain vs. France – DirecTV Sports 610 and 1610

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – CONCACAF:

5:00 PM Costa Rica vs. El Salvador – Telemundo and Channel 4 El Salvador

5:00 pm Jamaica vs Canada

5:00 PM Panama vs. United State – Universo and Telemundo

6:00 pm Mexico vs Honduras – TUDN and Azteca Deportes

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – South America:

3:00 PM Bolivia vs Peru – Movistar Deportes, America TV, Tigo Sports

3:30 PM Venezuela vs Ecuador – Gol Peru, Meridiano TV, La Tele Tuya, El Canal del Fútbol (ECDF)

4:00 p.m. Columbia vs. Brazil – Movistar Plus (6 and 706), Caracol TV, SportTV

6:30 pm Argentina vs Uruguay – Latina, Movistar Plus (6 and 706), Public TV, TyC Sports, VTV

7:00 PM Chile vs. Paraguay – Movistar Deportes, ChileVisión, TNT Sports 2, Tigo Sports





Chile – First Class:

12:00 p.m.: La Serena vs. coprisal – TNT Sports 2

MLS – United States:

3:00 pm Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids

