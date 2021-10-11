Azteca TV will broadcast the match between Mexico and El Salvador live

Mexico. Mexico’s choice He travels to Central America to meet his counterpart savior In the sixth date match of the CONCACAF octagonal tournament for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Summary: Mexico vs Honduras | CONCACAF Octagon

The match will be played on Wednesday, October 13th at Cuscatlán Stadium starting at 8:30pm. Hours of Mexico City time, which you can watch live

The Azteca 7 and APP from Azteca DeportesWith the world’s best storytellers and analysts,

Martinoli, Luis Garcia

, Jorge Campos, Zag, Ines Sainz, David Medrano and Carlos Guerrero.

Mexico national team

After five matches he played, he tops the list of eight with 11 points, after beating Jamaica 2-1, 1-0 against Costa Rica, drawing with one goal against Panama, and drawing against Canada (1-1) and winning. Against Honduras 3-0 in Azteca.

For its part, El Salvador occupies sixth place in the eight table with five units, thanks to a goalless draw with the United States, a one-point draw with Honduras (0-0), and a 1-0 home win against Panama. El Salvador lost twice, one against Canada 3-0 and against Costa Rica 2-1.

Sixth day of CONCACAF Octagon

USA v Costa Rica – October 13 – 6:00 pm. – Lower.com . field

Canada v Panama – October 13 – 6:30 pm – BMO . Field

Honduras – Jamaica – October 13 – 19:05 hours. Metropolitan Olympic Stadium

El Salvador vs Mexico – October 13 – 8:30 pm. – Cuscatlan Stadium

When are you watching a live broadcast between El Salvador and Mexico

When: Wednesday, October 13.

What time is the match between El Salvador and Mexico?

Time: 5:30 p.m. (Central Mexico).

Where to watch El Salvador vs Mexico live stream

where:

, APP from Azteca Deportes and Azteca 7.

Follow the path of the Mexican national team towards World Cup Qatar 2022 through screens Aztec Sports As it is already custom.