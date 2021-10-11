Cooper’s team fell 1-0 on the road to Madagascar

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Argentine coach Hector Cuper, lost 1-0 to Madagascar, in a match against the fourth day of the African qualifiers, on its way to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

In addition, Tanzania beat Benin 1-0 as a visitor and the two teams share the leadership of Group J with 7 points.

For their part, Nigeria topped Group C by defeating Central African Republic 2-0. The goals were the work of defender Leon Balogen (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland) and striker Victor Osimhen (Naples, Italy).

With this success, the Nigerian team named “Las Aguilas Verdes” leads the ranks with 9 points, followed by Cape Verde (7), which defeated Liberia 1-0.

Other results for the day: Kenya 0 – Mali 1; Uganda 1 – Rwanda 0 (Group E). Zambia 1 – Equatorial Guinea 1 (Group B).

Today’s matches will continue with Mozambique, Cameroon, Gabon, Angola, Burkina Faso and Djibouti. Ivory Coast – Malani and Libya – Egypt.

Algeria and Burkina Faso share the top spot in Group A, as well as Tanzania and Benin in Group J. The other leaders are Tunisia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Mali, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal and Morocco.

In CONCACAF, yesterday’s most surprising result was the 1-0 defeat of the United States in their visit to Panama. Also: Jamaica or – Canada 0; Costa Rica 2 – El Salvador 1; Mexico 3 – Honduras 0. With these results, the positions were as follows: Mexico 11; USA and Panama 8; Canada 7; Costa Rica 6; El Salvador 5; Honduras 3; Jamaica 2. The top three qualify; IV to the appendix.