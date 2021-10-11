Cooper’s team fell 1-0 on the road to Madagascar

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Argentine coach Hector Cuper, lost 1-0 to Madagascar, in a match against the fourth day of the African qualifiers, on its way to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

In addition, Tanzania beat Benin 1-0 as a visitor and the two teams share the leadership of Group J with 7 points.

For their part, Nigeria topped Group C by defeating Central African Republic 2-0. The goals were the work of defender Leon Balogen (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland) and striker Victor Osimhen (Naples, Italy).

With this success, the Nigerian team named “Las Aguilas Verdes” leads the ranks with 9 points, followed by Cape Verde (7), which defeated Liberia 1-0.

Other results for the day: Kenya 0 – Mali 1; Uganda 1 – Rwanda 0 (Group E). Zambia 1 – Equatorial Guinea 1 (Group B).

Today’s matches will continue with Mozambique, Cameroon, Gabon, Angola, Burkina Faso and Djibouti. Ivory Coast – Malani and Libya – Egypt.

Algeria and Burkina Faso share the top spot in Group A, as well as Tanzania and Benin in Group J. The other leaders are Tunisia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Mali, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal and Morocco.

defeating the USA

In CONCACAF, yesterday’s most surprising result was the 1-0 defeat of the United States in their visit to Panama. Also: Jamaica or – Canada 0; Costa Rica 2 – El Salvador 1; Mexico 3 – Honduras 0. With these results, the positions were as follows: Mexico 11; USA and Panama 8; Canada 7; Costa Rica 6; El Salvador 5; Honduras 3; Jamaica 2. The top three qualify; IV to the appendix.

More Stories

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Cuper, loses in the African qualifiers

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico wins bronze at the World Cheerleading Championships – El Financiero

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

In Africa, Sadio Mane sealed Senegal’s victory – football

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The United States is using the rain to test Rommel Fernandez Stadium

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Athlete already vaccinated tests positive upon arrival in Japan

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Short break and lesson – El Sol de México

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Integrative and Regenerative Medicine in its Own Name: Biosalud Clinic in …

16 mins ago Mia Thompson

Cooper’s team fell 1-0 on the road to Madagascar

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Trick to send a message if you are blocked

19 mins ago Leo Adkins

COVID-19: What is restless anal syndrome and what are its symptoms?

21 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Closed US Championship

23 mins ago Leland Griffith