The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Cuper, loses in the African qualifiers

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Argentine coach Hector Cuper, lost this afternoon 1-0 to Magadscar, in a match corresponding to the fourth day of the African qualifiers, on its way to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

In the city of Antananarivo and for Group J, the Congolese team was unable to overcome the defect he suffered in the second minute of play, as a result of the goal scored by Njefa Rakotohimala, according to the “Flash Score” website.

In this way, the team led by coach Cuper (from former Huracán and Lanus and Mallorca from Spain, among other clubs) finished third in the division, with 5 units, the product of a win, two draws and a defeat.

In addition, Tanzania beat Benin 1-0 as a visitor and the two teams share the leadership of Group J with 7 points.

For its part, Nigeria established itself at the top of Zone C, beating the Central African Republic 2-0 as the visitors. The goals were the work of defender Leon Balogen (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland) and striker Victor Osimhen (Naples, Italy).

With this success, the Nigerian team named “Las Aguilas Verdes” leads the ranks with 9 points, followed by Cape Verde (7), which defeated Liberia 1-0.

Other results for the day: Kenya 0 – Mali 1; Uganda 1 – Rwanda Zero (Area E); Zambia 1 – Equatorial Guinea 1 (Group B). (Tillam)