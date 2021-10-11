The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Cuper, loses in the African qualifiers

43 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Argentine coach Hector Cuper, lost this afternoon 1-0 to Magadscar, in a match corresponding to the fourth day of the African qualifiers, on its way to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

In the city of Antananarivo and for Group J, the Congolese team was unable to overcome the defect he suffered in the second minute of play, as a result of the goal scored by Njefa Rakotohimala, according to the “Flash Score” website.

In this way, the team led by coach Cuper (from former Huracán and Lanus and Mallorca from Spain, among other clubs) finished third in the division, with 5 units, the product of a win, two draws and a defeat.

In addition, Tanzania beat Benin 1-0 as a visitor and the two teams share the leadership of Group J with 7 points.

For its part, Nigeria established itself at the top of Zone C, beating the Central African Republic 2-0 as the visitors. The goals were the work of defender Leon Balogen (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland) and striker Victor Osimhen (Naples, Italy).

With this success, the Nigerian team named “Las Aguilas Verdes” leads the ranks with 9 points, followed by Cape Verde (7), which defeated Liberia 1-0.

Click to enlarge

Spare.

Other results for the day: Kenya 0 – Mali 1; Uganda 1 – Rwanda Zero (Area E); Zambia 1 – Equatorial Guinea 1 (Group B). (Tillam)

More Stories

Mexico wins bronze at the World Cheerleading Championships – El Financiero

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

In Africa, Sadio Mane sealed Senegal’s victory – football

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The United States is using the rain to test Rommel Fernandez Stadium

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Athlete already vaccinated tests positive upon arrival in Japan

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Short break and lesson – El Sol de México

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

He’s eating his mission! MLS has nearly twice as many national teams as have been called up from Liga MX

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Jornada – Pope Francis opens global consultations on the exercise of power in the Church

41 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Cuper, loses in the African qualifiers

43 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Google Photos: How to save a received JPG image in Gmail | SPORTS-PLAY

45 mins ago Leo Adkins

United States Senators’ Secret Sweets Office

46 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico and the United States are smiling

49 mins ago Leland Griffith