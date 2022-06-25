Elvis: When you open the CV in Mexico

digital millennium

We’ve already been able to see first previews of acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann’s new movie that returns with one of the most awaited biographies, the movie revolving around the king of rock and roll, Elvis. In this new movie we will be able to see his rise in fame and his rise to stardom.

Elvis Presley is one of the most important musical personalities in the world and of all times, which is why it was surprising that he still does not have a resume like Queen, The Beatles and Crow motley.

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks will be the stars of this awesome movie, here we tell you when it hits Mexican cinemas and everything you need to know.

When is it released in Mexico?

Elvis It will be released in Mexico on July 14, 2022. This movie was officially shown at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which is why many people are already speaking out and criticizing it.

For now, it will only hit theaters but is also expected to be added to the HBO Max catalog in August of this year.

What is Elvis talking about?

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), and his complex relationship with his mysterious agent, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, on Background of the cultural landscape in the United States Official synopsis of the film.

