Ernesto Lucina will now leave the Ministry of Sports and this will be his replacement

Pictured is the Colombian Sports Minister, Ernesto Lucena. EFE / Carlos Ortega / Archive



On June 10, it was known that Ernesto Lucina will next week resign from the Ministry of Sports and Not to lose Copa AmericaBut due to health problems, he is forced to travel to the United States to begin urgent treatment, according to Radio Blue.

According to the main station Duque already has a replacement for Lucina and he will be Guillermo Herrera’s contact person, who was Deputy Minister of Housing under Juan Manuel Santos and also served as Secretary of Habitat in Bogotá, in the office of the Mayor of Benalusa.

According to his official biography, Herrera is a business manager at Universidad del Rosario He has majors in urban law. The interesting thing is that he has no experience in sports. The former secretary of Bogotá will be part of the Cambio Radical, according to several journalists from the station.

Ernesto Lucena served as Colombia’s Sports Minister after forming this portfolio after introducing Coldportes’ solution. Lucina has served as director of this entity since 2018, before being appointed as Minister in September 2019.

The Minister of Sports is now a lawyer from Sergio Arboleda University He served as a Professor in the Chair of Constitutional Law in the Colleges of Law, Politics and International Relations, a member of the Board of Directors of RV Inmobiliaria and a former high-performance athlete between 1999-2005, experience winning a gold medal in squash at the 2004 National Games.

He was also Dean of the Faculty of Law at Sergio Arboleda University He was responsible for the master’s degree developed in alliance with the Real Madrid University School – the European University, the only one in the country to train leaders in the management of sports companies.

On June 9, it became known that during the two-week circulation vote, which followed its virtual meeting on May 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of the WADA Foundation formally made a series of decisions, in which included the appointment of the new president of the Sports Council of the Americas (CADE). ).

As reported by the entity, he is the Minister of Sports of Colombia, Ernesto Lucina Barreiro, who will now be the Americas Representative on the ExCo (ExCo), replaces Andrea Sotomayor of Ecuador. In accordance with WADA’s bylaws, board members must approve all changes to the composition of the Executive Committee.

Also, by rotating vote, the Board has formally approved its composition as required by the Swiss authorities, and approved the end-of-year 2020 accounts on the recommendation of the Executive Committee on May 20, 2021. The audited accounts for 2020 will be published in the coming weeks as part of the Agency’s annual report World Anti-Doping Agency for the year 2020.

The 38-member Board of Directors is the highest policy-making body of the World Anti-Doping Agency. This is responsible for delegating the management and operation of the agency to the 14-member Executive Committee.. Thus, the Executive Committee, which met approximately on May 20, takes its decisions and makes recommendations to the Board of Directors for decisions related to the performance of certain activities and asset management.

