Evan Peters plays serial killer Geoffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series Monster

Evan Peters, who recently surprised him with his appearance on Wandavision, already has a new project. The actor will take on the role of serial killer Geoffrey Dahmer in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series The Beast.

This was shared by TVLine, indicating that Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story can be watched on Netflix. As previously announced, Emmy Award winner Richard Jenkins will play Dahmer’s father, Lionel, the chemist who taught Jeffrey how to whiten and preserve animal bones, a technique Dahmer would later use on his victims.

She will play Dahmer’s mother Penelope Ann Miller.

Additionally, Niecy Nash will play Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor who called the police on several occasions and even called the FBI to no avail. Sean J. Brown will play Tracy, Dahmer’s last victim who fought back and escaped, led the police to the killer’s apartment and led to his arrest. Colin Ford will take on the role of a character named Shaz.

Monster tells the story of one of America’s most famous serial killers, who was convicted of murdering 15 men and boys with methods such as mutilation, ravaging the dead, and cannibalism. Dahmer was later killed in prison by another inmate. The series will show the perspective of the victims and also portray the negligence of the police, who went so far as to release the killer.

Murphy will co-create with Ian Brennan. David Macmillan will also write the script and serve as a supervising producer. Karl Franklin will direct the pilot, while Janet Mock will also write and direct various episodes.