Exatlón México: Revealed a duel with Exatlón United States, when is it?

week 19 of Exathlon Mexico She brought with her one of the most awaited news of recent weeks which has a direct relationship to her biggest competitor. The rivalry between the Aztecs and the US Exatlon is not over, and now, new news begins to warm the hearts of reality fans.

In this sense, Guardians and invaders They will put their differences aside to merge into one team, and that is their motto The main color is green. Here, the best members of Season 5 of Exatlón México They will measure forces against garbage in North America, which threatens to return stronger than ever next year.

The YouTube account Anlista TV explained this, just a few hours ago The Exatlón United States team has been notified of the competition they will be entering Against the athletes of the Mexican reality show, who beats the drum before the constant controversies that are being raised day after day on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

This is known for the duel between Exatlón México and Exatlón United States

Although it is not valid, the source, in turn, elaborated on it American competitors are excited for this new confrontation. In addition, he made it clear that the two television stations that participate in his programs will participate in this project, which will make it reach more homes inside and outside the country.

This news comes in the midst of rumors about the alleged Exathlon Cup, whose main goal was to bring together teams Colombia, Brazil, the United States and Mexico. When this is denied, a new event now emerges about the rivalry of excellence in this reality, which could, once again, be between Mexicans and Americans.

This is how the above mentioned source explains that the event has two dates of occurrence, This is the end of December or the beginning of January 2022. Here, the United States will showcase the blue athletes who have featured throughout the seasons, while Mexico will begin with a blend of Guardian’s best elements with Pathfinders.

It is worth noting that the fifth season has brought with it at the present time two international matches, Defeat against Slovenia and victory over Colombia. In this way this would be a tie-breaker for the Aztec nation, which would hope to renew its character as a generation of fear over its rivals.

