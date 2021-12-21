Exatlón México: Revealed a duel with Exatlón United States, when is it?

week 19 of Exathlon Mexico She brought with her one of the most awaited news of recent weeks which has a direct relationship to her biggest competitor. The rivalry between the Aztecs and the US Exatlon is not over, and now, new news begins to warm the hearts of reality fans.

In this sense, Guardians and invaders They will put their differences aside to merge into one team, and that is their motto The main color is green. Here, the best members of Season 5 of Exatlón México They will measure forces against garbage in North America, which threatens to return stronger than ever next year.

