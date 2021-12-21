Joanna Pastrana wins the Golden Santa Claus award out of 5,500 runners

Madrid, December 17 (EFE). Madrid boxer Joanna Pastrana, the former world and European minimum weight champion, will receive the Santa Claus Gold Award on Sunday during the classic 5 km Christmas race of 5,500 runners dressed in typical clothes. Santa Claus (for adults) and Elves (under 12 years old).

The trophy has been awarded since 2017, in the framework of this race, in recognition of the trajectory of the great personalities of Spanish sport. In previous years, the winners were Fermín Cacho (2017), Jesús España (2018), Alessandra Aguilar (2019) and Javi Guerra (2020). Pastrana, 31, who has been retired from the track since last June, is the first athlete to receive him outside of athletics.

The race, which celebrates its tenth edition this year, starts at 10:30 in the morning from Recoletos, between the squares of Cibeles and Colon, climbs Castellana for more than two kilometers and returns in the same way, downhill, to the match point, after which the goal is fixed.

This year, the El Corte Inglés Santa Claus race will be held in person again after the 2020 arc, when it was actually carried out due to the pandemic, and your solidarity contribution (one euro per registration) will go to this one time to the Spanish Red Cross, for its project “Promoting School Success”? of children at risk of social exclusion.

The test is also conducted virtually, through the official app, for those who cannot attend the test in Madrid.

