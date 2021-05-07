Fernando Deniz takes over Santos FC seat after Ariel Hulan resigns | Football Sports

The Brazilian will make his new club debut against Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores.

The Santos FC The Brazilian announced this Friday to Fernando Deniz As a new coach for the team, to replace Argentine Ariel Hulan, Who resigned last month after just two months in office.

The 47-year-old has been free since his departure from Sao Paulo in February, and will make his debut on the bench in Santos next Tuesday against the great Argentine, Boca Juniors, on the fourth day of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Denise started his coaching career in 2008, the same year he hung on his shoes as a professional player, with style based on intensity, possession and offensive play.

In addition to Sao Paulo, he has also managed Fluminense and Atlético Paranaense in the Brazilian soccer elite. As a player he came to defend several of the country’s most important clubs, such as Palmeiras, Corinthians, Flamengo, Cruzeiro and Santos himself.

Santos did not disclose the term of the contract, but the “G” portal indicated that the club offered him a one-year contract, which could be extended for another.

Hulan will be replaced by Deniz, who resigned after a series of poor results and amid protests from fans, some of whom went home to set off fireworks, which was the final departure from the team.

Hullan left Albinegro after 12 games, scoring four wins, three draws and five defeats.

Despite the economic crisis they are going through, Santos reached the 2020 Copa Libertadores final, which he lost to his Brazilian compatriot Palmeiras at the Maracana Stadium.

However, the start of this season was not what was expected. The team was eliminated from the Paulista Championship and is struggling in Libertadores, where they are third in Group C after three days of two defeats and one victory.

In addition, financial difficulties forced him to abandon one of the best footballers, the Venezuelan winger Everson Sotildo, who decided to head to Toronto FC from the Major League Soccer in the United States. (Dr)