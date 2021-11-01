FIFA bans the Mexican soccer federation with two matches without an audience due to anti-gay chants

The FIFA Imposing fines and closed matches on fifty of them ArgentinaAnd MexicoAnd Chile And Peru, due to accidents in the qualifying matches in World 2022According to a list published Monday.

Argentina were fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($32,700) and meeting in a “limited” capacity, currently unencrypted, for “discriminatory behavior” by fans when Argentina received Uruguay.

For its part, Mexico will have to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($109,000) and the fans will be banned from two matches, and “discriminatory behavior” by fans during their visits to the country will also be punished. Canada And Honduras in October.

Sanctions were also imposed on Chile, with 45,000 Swiss francs ($49,000) and a match with “limited” ability to “discriminate behavior” of its fans during a visit. BrazilThrowing objects and a banner “with an inappropriate message at a sporting event, with a political message”.

Chile was also fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,500) and a match with “limited” ability for the “discriminatory behavior” of its fans during a visit. Paraguay and throw things.

savior He was fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($32,700) and limited capacity in a match for discriminatory fan behavior and pitch invasion in a match against. United Stateand 3,000 and 12,000 Swiss francs ($3,270 and $13,100) for throwing things against Honduras and Mexico, respectively.

For its part, Honduras was punished with 60,000 and 30,000 Swiss francs ($65,500 and $32,700) and two matches with a limited number of spectators for discriminatory behavior by their fans and throwing things in the match against the United States and for the first reason against. Jamaica.

Panama has been fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,500) and a match without spectators for discriminatory conduct by its fans in duels against. Costa Rica Mexico and 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,800) for a field invasion off the United States.

For its part, Peru was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,800) and a match of limited capacity for discriminatory behavior by its fans in the match against Chile and 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,450) for inappropriate team conduct (five yellow cards) against Brazil. .

Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela received economic sanctions of between 2,500 and 10,000 Swiss francs (between $2,730 and $10,900).

It was already announced at the end of September, that Hungary had been punished for racial insults by its fans and other offenses (using smoke and blocking stairs), with two matches behind closed doors – only the second if it relapsed in the next two years – one match abroad without fans, and a fine of 281,000 francs. Swiss ($306,600).