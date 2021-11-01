Talented young people from Uganda are invited to attend the football show in Spain

14 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Uganda was invited to Spain to participate in a football exhibition project for talented young footballers.

fast growing game management team; FestoWeb published this information on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

This is a historic opportunity for young and talented footballers from Uganda to attend a concert in Spain codenamed “Team Fundy”; “We build bridges to create a thriving and dignified youth reality.”

Team Fundy will play three professional matches in 12 professional seasons at Secunda B.

All matches will be played at the Municipal Stadium, Guillermo Amore av Ciudad Deportivo and Benidorm Alicante Stadium.

The bootcamp will be held in Spain to fund the Uganda Choice Group in Al Pas del Pi.

More Stories

2021 Billie Jean King Cup: Spain, against deflation | Sports

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Ski World Cup 2021 in Colombia – other sports – sports

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Olivia Smart and Adrien Dazz win their first Grand Prix medal

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Florida enacts a law banning transgender girls from participating in girls’ school sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Diego Arboleda: Video: Historic! Colombia makes 1, 2, 3 and 4 in the MotoGP World Cup | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Real Madrid: Mbappe sets a condition: to be in the Paris Olympics by contract

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science week begins

12 mins ago Mia Thompson

Talented young people from Uganda are invited to attend the football show in Spain

14 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Prime Gaming brings you these free games in November

15 mins ago Leo Adkins

Biden says US “still suffers” from Trump’s decision to abandon Iran nuclear deal

20 mins ago Leland Griffith

Broadway of Valladolid joins simultaneous premiere of ‘Dear Future Children’ in twelve cities

25 mins ago Cynthia Porter