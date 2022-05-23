Filmotica presents “CODA: The Sounds of Silence”, which won three Oscars

Murcia. The Francisco Rabal Regional Film Library The project will This is TuesdayOn May 24 (6:45 pm), within the “Panorama de Actualidad” cycle, Koda: Sounds of Silence (Sian Heder, 2021), winner of Three Oscars At the latest edition of the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards, as Best Film, supporting actor (Troy Kotsur) and adapted screenplay.

The movie is the American version of the French movie BEILER FAMILY Which tells the story of a deaf family and how the youngest daughter, the only listener in the house, has a special talent for music. A talent he cannot share with his parents or brother. The whole plot revolves around the struggle of the hero, who will have to choose between pursuing her dreams or taking care of her family.

The film was a box office success among the audience. For their part, critics especially praised the role of Troy Kotsur, which combines the essence of the film with a well-narrated and bright message, with the ability to dazzle.

Koda: Sounds of Silence It will be shown in Filmoteca in the second show Saturday May 28th 9:15 pm

In the Panorama de Actualidad cycle, those films that have been highly praised at the most popular film festivals can be watched until June. Other planned titles are Korean movie an introduction (Hong Sang -Soo, 2021), on May 25, 9:00 p.m.; the passenger (Raul Cerezo, 2021), on May 27, and male cry(Clint Eastwood, 2021), May 30.

On the web www.filmotecamurcia.es You can consult the full program and buy tickets.