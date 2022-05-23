Filmotica presents “CODA: The Sounds of Silence”, which won three Oscars

16 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Murcia. The Francisco Rabal Regional Film Library The project will This is TuesdayOn May 24 (6:45 pm), within the “Panorama de Actualidad” cycle, Koda: Sounds of Silence (Sian Heder, 2021), winner of Three Oscars At the latest edition of the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards, as Best Film, supporting actor (Troy Kotsur) and adapted screenplay.

The movie is the American version of the French movie BEILER FAMILY Which tells the story of a deaf family and how the youngest daughter, the only listener in the house, has a special talent for music. A talent he cannot share with his parents or brother. The whole plot revolves around the struggle of the hero, who will have to choose between pursuing her dreams or taking care of her family.

The film was a box office success among the audience. For their part, critics especially praised the role of Troy Kotsur, which combines the essence of the film with a well-narrated and bright message, with the ability to dazzle.

Koda: Sounds of Silence It will be shown in Filmoteca in the second show Saturday May 28th 9:15 pm

In the Panorama de Actualidad cycle, those films that have been highly praised at the most popular film festivals can be watched until June. Other planned titles are Korean movie an introduction (Hong Sang -Soo, 2021), on May 25, 9:00 p.m.; the passenger (Raul Cerezo, 2021), on May 27, and male cry(Clint Eastwood, 2021), May 30.

On the web www.filmotecamurcia.es You can consult the full program and buy tickets.

More Stories

The video game Sonic Frontiers is expecting a huge reception after the success of the movie

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

This series makes sexual diversity visible and is based on a comic; You can watch it on Netflix | TRAILER

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Lee Jong Jae from “Squid Game” makes his directorial debut at Cannes

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Laudato Si Week: Actions to step up efforts against the climate crisis

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

This Sunday on HBO Max Matrix Resurrections, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

Johnny Depp is unknown! This is his first new movie in Colombia

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Come a prosperous year for tourism

15 mins ago Mia Thompson

Filmotica presents “CODA: The Sounds of Silence”, which won three Oscars

16 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Basketball – The men’s team will fight with the United States

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Fall Guys has a very small download size on the Nintendo Switch: all the details

25 mins ago Leo Adkins

Colombian Caracol TV denounces it as a victim of a computer attack

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring