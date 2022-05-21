The video game Sonic Frontiers is expecting a huge reception after the success of the movie

video game vocal boundaries A huge reception is expected after the success of the second film, which depicts the lives of a symbolic character such as his comrades and villains.

Since the end of last year, Sega He announced that he intends to release the open-world video game for the summer of 2022 on consoles such as Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.

It was said that Sonic’s new title would be Sega’s most ambitious for a few years; Although the exact date has not yet been established.

In addition to the fact that at that time a new trailer was revealed featuring the new cinematic, which drove the networks as well as fans and new followers of the much-loved blue character crazy.

At conferences as well as through press releases, CEO of Sega Sami, Haruki Satomi, and financial manager Koichi Fukazawa They confirmed that they expect great success in hosting Frontiers.

“We set internal targets, as the correlation between results from external testing institutions and sales is high in Europe and North America,” they said.

“If a game scores high, it could become a must-have game and possibly synergize with sales, so we’re currently working hard to improve the quality of the game for its holiday sales.”

Even in its latest financial results report, Sega also said that Sonic IP is currently in a good position, thanks in part to the success of the film’s sequel. sonic the hedgehogWhich he called “a huge success”.

This release recently became the highest-grossing video game movie of all time in the US, so the numbers look pretty good, which is what keeps the studio as well as gamers happy.

For his part, Iizuka also said he’d like Frontiers to have the same lasting impact as Sonic Adventure.

“Sonic Adventure laid the foundation for 20 years of Sonic titles after their release, so in the same way I really hope this new title coming out in 2022 will lay the foundation for the next future Sonic titles – that’s the idea behind Team Challenge.”

At the moment Sega will be released audio assets On June 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The digital versions of the indie games included in the collection (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD) will be pulled from sale today.

SLF

