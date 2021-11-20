finally! Hollywood’s first cinema museum opens

After cities like Paris, France or Turin, Italy had their own film museums, it seemed strange that the world’s cinematic Mecca, Hollywood, did not have a place dedicated to film culture.

But finally, after a long wait, the Los Angeles, California Museum of Film will open its doors to the public on September 30, striving to be the Parthenon for all those already around the world.

The museum cost about $400 million with funding from the Film Academy and contributions from well-known names such as Steven Spielberg, Eva Longoria, Tom Hanks, and others.

The latter, Tom Hanks, a member of the Academy of Cinematography Museum Board of Directors, was responsible for recognizing to the press the importance of this new museum as an artistic celebration that made an impact. at the global level.

Mario Anzoni/Reuters Actor Tom Hanks speaks during a media preview before the opening of the Academic Museum of the Moving Image in Los Angeles, California, US, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzoni

He said, “We need to celebrate all that this city has given to the world, and all that the art form has given to the world, to bring people together,” and added, “Movies are still magical art that speaks to everyone .everywhere.”

Despite the long-awaited news of this museum opening since 2012, some controversies have been mentioned such as the historical lack of diversity on screen and the Me Too movement that exposed sexual harassment within the film medium.

About the Academy of Cinematography Museum

There will be 28,000 square meters filled with Seventh Art, which consists of two buildings connected by a glass bridge, inside of which are two cinema halls. Designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, this museum is located in downtown Los Angeles, to offer panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills.

Mario Anzoni/Reuters The slippers of Dorothy Robbie from The Wizard of Oz during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academic Museum of the Moving Image in Los Angeles, California, US, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzoni

It is coordinated by the organization that presents the Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in this venue will be shown 12 million photos, 190 thousand elements of classic films, including the red shoe of Dorothy, the hero of the movie “El”. The Wizard of Oz”.

In addition to the Rosebud sleigh from “Citizen Kane,” the R2-D2 model from the classic Star Wars saga and Salma Hayek’s costume from Frida, there will also be more than 80,000 scenarios, 50,000 stickers, and 20,000 designs and diagrams.

The museum will be full of dreams and interactive experiences where you can “win” an original Oscar figurine, and on the other hand will be the opening exhibitions of Pedro Almodovar with topics such as religious education, family, and guilt as well as Hayao Miyazaki, creator of Ghibli Studies.