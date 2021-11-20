Japanese police find Ugandan athlete who escaped Olympics

Japanese police announced that they had found Ugandan athlete who – which disappear last friday after Escaped From residence where prepared for Tokyo Olympics, in violation of the privacy rules imposed by the hosts.

It’s about the weightlifter Julius SiketolikoWho left a message in which he expressed his desire to stay in Japan and work in this country to leave behind the difficulties in his homeland, as explained by the Ugandan delegation.

The police found the 20-year-old player in the province of Mine (Central Japan), where he is believed to have traveled after traveling by high-speed train from Osaka (west), the area where the Ugandan team has settled to prepare for the Games.

Silitoliko was due to return to Uganda the day before without participating in the Tokyo Games, because he did not meet the requirements to compete in the Test Weight liftingAccording to the Ugandan delegation.

The athlete left the hotel last Friday, leaving his passport there and without attending the mandatory coronavirus test that he had to undergo on the same day, and since then the Japanese authorities have been looking for him.

The Executive Director of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, Toshiro Muto, confirmed that it is a “very confusing” case, noting that the hosts will study possible penalties for the athlete once the details of what happened are clarified, when asked about the case. at a press conference.

Strict regulations in place to hold the “bubble” Tokyo Games in the midst of the pandemic prevent athletes or other event participants from traveling anywhere other than their hotel, training venue, or locations previously approved by the organization.

With information from EFE

