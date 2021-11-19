Hulu follows in the footsteps of Netflix and opens an online store: ‘Shop Hulu’

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

  • All proceeds from Ugly Sweaters will be donated to Feeding America.

  • Hulu Store has discounts for this season and first use of the platform.

  • At the moment, it only ships within the US.

The digital platforms that provide streaming services are evolving or rather they are starting to adapt to the new business models demanded by the users, an example is the creation of the Netflix Shop, the official Netflix store that sells all kinds of programming related products offered by the digital platform, for which Hulu will strive, Which belongs to Disney World, is to be integrated, into digital commerce, with the sale of a range of products called “Ugly sweaters” inside your Shop Hulu store.

Although this launch is not entirely new, since 2019 hollow, I already had a stockpile of the ugly sweater; However, this time the platform did not sell the product, but the company gave them a tow, during an event related to programming they offer such as: Little Fires Everywhere, Shrill, which turned you into a private group.

ugly jackets

Hulu’s sweater collection will be available from November 30 to December 31, anticipate sales on Christmas dates, as the collection’s design focuses on the trend of cardigans, colorful, bright and colorful, and Christmas themes.

Hulu reports that 100 percent of the group’s profits will be donated to Feeding America, an organization with just over 200 food banks within the United States, which has significant access to popular dining rooms. However, it was indicated that the donation would be limited to 1,000 units.

In addition to the sweater collection, the online store will offer glassware, merchandise, and products related to its programming, as well as exclusive and miscellaneous products focused on everyday home use, based on programs like American Horror Story, Gray’s Anatomy, Orville, among others.

The online store offers seasonal discounts as well as a special discount for the first purchase; However, shipments will only be available within the US for now.

E-commerce has become a part encapsulated within nearly every mobile app out there, with the goal of providing users with everything they need from the same platform, reducing the need to interact with different platforms, automating processes and offering users and consumers, user experiences focused on satisfaction and instantaneous.

Increasingly different platforms are choosing to integrate these models, as shown above by Netflix or Hulu, although it is not just limited to streaming platforms, with social networks such as TikTok announcing their integration with e-commerce, with the ability to sell products, both private, users and influencers. , in the same way that it can be found on Meta (formerly Facebook) or official Instagram portals where you can consume different products or services from creators and influencers.

Read now:

More Stories

“Cinema in Your City” will be part of the cultural program at CDMX

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“This is the Night” is a love letter to cinema and “Rocky III”

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

‘Marry Me’: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma star in first movie trailer | United States | USA | USA | celebrity | nndc | Persons

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Chucky Lozano appears in a surprising way in the Netflix series, Narcos México

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

“You” gives us the best TV moment of the year on Fox News

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Viral video | A presenter angrily discusses with a guest his lack of knowledge of the Netflix series “You” | Laura Ingraham | Raymond Arroyo | directions | social networks | United States | nnda nnrt | Widely

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science.-NASA assigns the mission to a lunar vortex in 2024

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

Jalisco wants to host the elimination match for Mexico against the United States

50 mins ago Sharon Hanson

These 25 Xiaomi Phones Will Be Updated To MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Very Soon

52 mins ago Leo Adkins

Nicaragua condemns the charter of the Organization of American States and announces its exit from the organization

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Isaiah Thomas returns to the United States national team

56 mins ago Leland Griffith