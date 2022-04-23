Finance Forum m: brane 2022 begins its introductory session
– A total of 25 highly diverse projects, aimed at young audiences, will be submitted, evaluated and, if lucky, awarded in m: brane Pitch Days, which starts today
This article is available in English.
Twenty-five projects, from 15 countries and various searches of buyers, supporters, distributors, sales agents, broadcasters, institutes, and sometimes a manager, will be proposed and evaluated today and tomorrow in M: membrane Funding Forum for Youth Content in Malmö, Sweden. Submitted projects cover a wide range of genres and formats, including comedy, drama, live action, animation, fantasy, documentaries, interactive and cross-platform concepts. There are seven series and one documentary, with fictional features getting stronger this time around. While the northern and European regions are dominant, a few contenders also advance from Africa and Latin America.
As is usual for m:brane proceedings, a special incognito panel of judges will consider the way presentations are performed and award an initial sum of €2,500 for the best presentation later in the week. As usual, tutoring was offered to all the seemingly indefatigable shooters Thomas Porsche Nielsen, a noble who has scored a hat-trick in this art form, after his previous three victories. Representatives from 70 registered companies and organizations attended this year’s sessions, either in the city or via a digital connection.
The 2022m Festival Events: Brane Pitch Days will take place on March 16-17. More information is available on m: brane here. The full list of projects is as follows:
fantasy projects
Butt to die for – Elizabeth Matheson (Norwegian)
Producer: Malin’s girl (Blaane AS movie)
The story of three girls – Norsun Jiten Kuriken (turkey)
Producer: umet kuriken (Drama Yabim Media Movie)
A’AI – Legends and Legends of Polynesia (a series) – Sebastien Bosquet (France)
Producer: Alexander Cornu (Les Films du Tambor de Soi)
dog bush – Gustavo Steinberg (Brazil)
Producer: Gustavo Steinberg (Pete Villemis)
city animals (a series) – Emile Norgaard Monk (Denmark)
Producer: Jonathan Langelund (neutalis)
dinovaables (a series) – Clara Josova (Czech Republic)
Producer: Martin Goza (Krutart sro)
imagination – Marjoline Prinz (Belgium)
Producers: Myrna EverhardAnd Ellen Diwali (chance movies)
Friday in the window – Attia visited Arandi (Belgium)
Producer: Bram crawls (co-directors)
girls – Lisa Marie Christensen (Norwegian)
Producer: Matisse Stahl Mathisen (Ren film Finnmark)
Globetrotters (TV series) – Director of TBC (Germany)
Producer: Lilia Schneider (CINÉ-LITTÉ production)
I want to know! (series) – director of TBC (Slovakia)
Producer: Peter Badack (Movie)
Kevlar Soul – Maria Erickson Hecht (Sweden)
Producer: Ronnie Fritsche (Zentropa Sweden AB)
paparazzi – Cindy MagaraAnd Rogers Atukunda (Uganda)
Producer: Cindy Magara (Niati Motion Pictures)
Petra movie – Pavel Rosyak (Czech Republic)
Producer: Victor Schwartz (Sinart TV Prague)
Raspberry Hill (a series) – Sarah Cantell (Finnish)
Producer: Theresa Ekman (Soder films)
Secret Box “The Post Card” – TBC Director (Egypt)
Producer: Badr nights
spark (a series) – Kristen Nebo (Norwegian)
Producer: Mary Buck Race (A5 movie)
ladder to heaven – Martha Antonette SoleilAnd Ron Saeterstoel (Norwegian)
Producer: Ariel Halvorsen (Fabelaktiv AS)
Newton’s Project – Director of TBC (UK)
Producer: Terhi Kilianin (BecklowFilms)
talented – Radivoje Bokvić (Serbian)
Producer: Jovana Jovicic (Brickaz movie)
Uncle Egg – Finding a Father – Torfin Iverson (Norwegian)
Producer: Julia Anderson (Fiordic movie)
We are all going to die lol – Matias Rodriguez Pierre (Denmark)
Producer: Catherine Dolmer (Angel Films)
Documentary projects
influencer generation (a series) – Anna Bron Norger (Denmark)
Producer: Maria Stephenback Westergren (Toolbox movie apps)
Interactive projects
nexus – Rodolfo Licia (United kingdom)
Producer: Rodolfo Licia (Nexus Vision)
the passage – Neil Bell (Sweden)
Producer: Neil Bell (Impact Unified AB)
“Professional problem solver. Subtly charming bacon buff. Gamer. Avid alcohol nerd. Music trailblazer.”