Finance Forum m: brane 2022 begins its introductory session

– A total of 25 highly diverse projects, aimed at young audiences, will be submitted, evaluated and, if lucky, awarded in m: brane Pitch Days, which starts today

Twenty-five projects, from 15 countries and various searches of buyers, supporters, distributors, sales agents, broadcasters, institutes, and sometimes a manager, will be proposed and evaluated today and tomorrow in M: membrane Funding Forum for Youth Content in Malmö, Sweden. Submitted projects cover a wide range of genres and formats, including comedy, drama, live action, animation, fantasy, documentaries, interactive and cross-platform concepts. There are seven series and one documentary, with fictional features getting stronger this time around. While the northern and European regions are dominant, a few contenders also advance from Africa and Latin America.

As is usual for m:brane proceedings, a special incognito panel of judges will consider the way presentations are performed and award an initial sum of €2,500 for the best presentation later in the week. As usual, tutoring was offered to all the seemingly indefatigable shooters Thomas Porsche Nielsen, a noble who has scored a hat-trick in this art form, after his previous three victories. Representatives from 70 registered companies and organizations attended this year’s sessions, either in the city or via a digital connection.

The 2022m Festival Events: Brane Pitch Days will take place on March 16-17. More information is available on m: brane here. The full list of projects is as follows:

fantasy projects

Butt to die forElizabeth Matheson (Norwegian)
Producer: Malin’s girl (Blaane AS movie)

The story of three girlsNorsun Jiten Kuriken (turkey)
Producer: umet kuriken (Drama Yabim Media Movie)

A’AI – Legends and Legends of Polynesia (a series) – Sebastien Bosquet (France)
Producer: Alexander Cornu (Les Films du Tambor de Soi)

dog bushGustavo Steinberg (Brazil)
Producer: Gustavo Steinberg (Pete Villemis)

city ​​animals (a series) – Emile Norgaard Monk (Denmark)
Producer: Jonathan Langelund (neutalis)

dinovaables (a series) – Clara Josova (Czech Republic)
Producer: Martin Goza (Krutart sro)

imaginationMarjoline Prinz (Belgium)
Producers: Myrna EverhardAnd Ellen Diwali (chance movies)

Friday in the windowAttia visited Arandi (Belgium)
Producer: Bram crawls (co-directors)

girlsLisa Marie Christensen (Norwegian)
Producer: Matisse Stahl Mathisen (Ren film Finnmark)

Globetrotters (TV series) – Director of TBC (Germany)
Producer: Lilia Schneider (CINÉ-LITTÉ production)

I want to know! (series) – director of TBC (Slovakia)
Producer: Peter Badack (Movie)

Kevlar SoulMaria Erickson Hecht (Sweden)
Producer: Ronnie Fritsche (Zentropa Sweden AB)

paparazziCindy MagaraAnd Rogers Atukunda (Uganda)
Producer: Cindy Magara (Niati Motion Pictures)

Petra moviePavel Rosyak (Czech Republic)
Producer: Victor Schwartz (Sinart TV Prague)

Raspberry Hill (a series) – Sarah Cantell (Finnish)
Producer: Theresa Ekman (Soder films)

Secret Box “The Post Card” – TBC Director (Egypt)
Producer: Badr nights

spark (a series) – Kristen Nebo (Norwegian)
Producer: Mary Buck Race (A5 movie)

ladder to heavenMartha Antonette SoleilAnd Ron Saeterstoel (Norwegian)
Producer: Ariel Halvorsen (Fabelaktiv AS)

Newton’s Project – Director of TBC (UK)
Producer: Terhi Kilianin (BecklowFilms)

talentedRadivoje Bokvić (Serbian)
Producer: Jovana Jovicic (Brickaz movie)

Uncle Egg – Finding a FatherTorfin Iverson (Norwegian)
Producer: Julia Anderson (Fiordic movie)

We are all going to die lol Matias Rodriguez Pierre (Denmark)
Producer: Catherine Dolmer (Angel Films)

Documentary projects

influencer generation (a series) – Anna Bron Norger (Denmark)
Producer: Maria Stephenback Westergren (Toolbox movie apps)

Interactive projects

nexusRodolfo Licia (United kingdom)
Producer: Rodolfo Licia (Nexus Vision)

the passageNeil Bell (Sweden)
Producer: Neil Bell (Impact Unified AB)

