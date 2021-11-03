Five female soccer players disappear from their hotel in Uganda

five football players from Women’s team On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, young people under 20 from Eritrea disappeared from their country the hotel In the city of Uganda jenga (in the south of the country), where they were due to play a regional tournament, and they are suspected of having escaped.

The Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) confirmed in a statement, the absence of the five players this morning.

“The matter has been reported to Jinja police and investigations are ongoing,” the text reads.

“Cecafa, the Federation of Football Associations Uganda (FUFA) The police are doing their best to locate these players.

This Eritrean team was in Uganda to participate in Women’s U-20 Championship de la Cecafa, which started on October 30 and was due to finish on November 9 in the nearby city of Njeru.

Incidents of this kind are not new Eritrean footballers, Some of them seek to escape the oppressive regime led by Isaias Afwerki in this small East African country.

The last similar record was in 2019, when five U-20 players escaped from their hotel while playing the Cecafa tournament in Uganda.