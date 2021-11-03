Five female soccer players disappear from their hotel in Uganda

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

five football players from Women’s team On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, young people under 20 from Eritrea disappeared from their country the hotel In the city of Uganda jenga (in the south of the country), where they were due to play a regional tournament, and they are suspected of having escaped.

The Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) confirmed in a statement, the absence of the five players this morning.

“The matter has been reported to Jinja police and investigations are ongoing,” the text reads.

“Cecafa, the Federation of Football Associations Uganda (FUFA) The police are doing their best to locate these players.

This Eritrean team was in Uganda to participate in Women’s U-20 Championship de la Cecafa, which started on October 30 and was due to finish on November 9 in the nearby city of Njeru.

Incidents of this kind are not new Eritrean footballers, Some of them seek to escape the oppressive regime led by Isaias Afwerki in this small East African country.

The last similar record was in 2019, when five U-20 players escaped from their hotel while playing the Cecafa tournament in Uganda.

More Stories

Daddy Yankee, co-owner of the Cangregeros de Puerto Rico baseball team

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Facebook has removed a troll farm set up by the Nicaraguan government

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

1-Facebook update says it wiped out the ‘trolls’ farm run by the Nicaraguan government

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

FIFA bans the Mexican soccer federation with two matches without an audience due to anti-gay chants

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Talented young people from Uganda are invited to attend the football show in Spain

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

2021 Billie Jean King Cup: Spain, against deflation | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Looking for a job? Data Science Engineering and the Future • ENTER.CO

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Five female soccer players disappear from their hotel in Uganda

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

google chrome | The trick to install browser extensions on Android mobile phones | Applications | google | Mobile phones | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Australian girl found alive, missing for weeks

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Avianca reaches an agreement to implement its restructuring plan | Economy | News

1 hour ago Mia Thompson