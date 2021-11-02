Daddy Yankee, co-owner of the Cangregeros de Puerto Rico baseball team

Puerto Rican artist Daddy Yankee (rapper, composer, actor and record producer) has joined baseball team Cangrejeros de Santurce in the Caribbean capital as an investor and co-owner, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Daddy Yankee will join Team Manager Thomas Axon and Entity President Justo Moreno as co-owners of San Juan’s Cangregeros Club, which is based in San Juan and plays its home games at Hiram Bethorne Stadium.

“My fans know that I am passionate about baseball. I grew up in Santurci, what better way to celebrate my roots than by joining the Cangrejeros team to continue promoting our talent outside of Puerto Rico and inspiring the new generation of local and young talent,” the artist explained.

Axon explained his call to Daddy Yankee to become. In one of the team owners.

“The special history of this team and the fact that Daddy Yankee grew up playing mainly baseball in the shadow of our stadium in Santurci were also important to Daddy Yankee’s decision,” Moreno added.

The team roster included several players who later became members of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, including Roberto Clemente, named after the entire Puerto Rican professional baseball league.

Roberto Clemente League Cangrejeros won the 2019-20 league championship before the pandemic prevented the team from playing the 2020-21 season.

The 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin on November 6.

Many regular season games of the Roberto Clemente League and all “posteason” games in Puerto Rico will be broadcast on WAPA, across the United States, and on Fox globally.

“I hope my fans here and across the United States and abroad will consider joining us for the matches we will be hosting this season at Hiram Bethorne,” Daddy Yankee said.

“This is an exciting time for me, our league and the team as we fight to reclaim the crown in the face of fantastic competition,” he said.

The Santurce Cangrejeros is a professional baseball team based in Santurce, the largest and most populous neighborhood in San Juan.

The franchise joined the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League in 1939 when it was a semi-professional baseball league in Puerto Rico.

Having played for more than 70 seasons, the Kangrigyros have won sixteen national titles and five Caribbean Series.

With over 2,000 wins, Cangrejeros have won the most games in Puerto Rican professional baseball history.