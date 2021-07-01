national athlete, Francesca Crovito He won the silver medal at the World Skeet Shooting Cup in Croatia.

Crovito, who qualified for the final on Friday, had 53 points and was behind Russia’s Zilya Patirchina, who took the gold after completing 56 units.

In this way, the athlete reaps the results in preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

Note that Francesca became the first Chilean athlete to qualify for the games that will take place between July 23 and August 8.

Note that these will be games marked by the coronavirus, and the uncertainty that exists increases as the days go by, as the general ban is analyzed in various tests.

This is confirmed by the President of Tokyo 2020, Seiko Hashimoto: “We are very interested in learning more about this example (from Uganda). We will pay detailed attention to get as much information as possible from this experience. We cannot say that everything is 100%. We will make a bubble Get as close to 100% as possible.”