Free Fire codes today September 5, 2021; All free rewards

free fire He does not rest even on weekends; Another day, we have a new list of free bonus codes. TodaySunday 5th SeptemberE 2021Popular battle royale It allows us to get a good handful of cosmetics without paying a penny. Once redeemed, it will still be linked to your profile Garena. Remember that address free to play Available on devices Android e iOS.

Free Fire codes for today September 5, 2021

  • ECSM-H8ZK-763Q
  • FFPL-PQXX-ENMS
  • FFPL-NZUW-MALS
  • FFMC-2SJL-KXSB
  • FFPL-OWHA-NSMA
  • C23Q-2AGP-9FPH
  • FFMC-LJES-SCR7
  • FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL
  • F2AY-SAH5-CCQH

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

exchange Free Bonus Codes In Free Fire, it requires a very simple operation. Every 24 hours, its managers publish a list in which you receive cosmetics at no additional cost after redeeming them. You should keep in mind that these will still be associated with your Garena Free Fire ID.

  1. To get started, tap this link To access the official rewards portal, you must have Reward redemption site.

  2. Now, sign in with your Free Fire account from the option you chose: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter.

  3. Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.

  4. When the code you selected is confirmed, it is enough to wait for it to appear in your account.

When the process is finished, you will see a confirmation message within a maximum time 30 minutesDon’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are posted, so you have a very small margin not to run out of them.

source | Prepare for exams

