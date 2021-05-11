From Uganda to Nigeria, activists are calling on their governments to remove settler names from the streets.

In the heart of the capital, Kampala, another street bearing the name of King George VI takes visitors and lawmakers to the country’s parliament.

They have asked legislators to enact a legislative process to rename these landmarks after their national heroes.

There were local names for these parks, lakes, roads, and landmarks before they were named after many of the British royals in Uganda. “This is a problem,” said human rights lawyer Apollo Makubuya, who is leading the campaign.

Makubuya told CNN that there was no justification for the monuments to continue being shown in Uganda, even after its independence from Great Britain.

The Inhuman Past

Activists hope it will be Global account That followed the assassination of George Floyd and saw the collapse of statues of men involved in the slave trade in the United States Across Europe Will re-ignite the direction to ‘Decolonization’ Country.

“We don’t want to sabotage or go down the road to demolishing statues or monuments, and that’s why we’re talking to the government,” Macobaya told CNN.

Makubuya said the streets and monuments named after Mr. Frederick Lugard , Who he said was “responsible for some humiliating inhuman treatment”, is still in Uganda and Nigeria, glorifying their colonial conquests in Africa.

Lugard, who is credited with promoting British imperialism in West and East Africa, ruled regions of Nigeria for many years in the 20th century. A street in the commercial city of Lagos is named after him.

This week, lawmakers in the port city, which houses monuments where slaves were taken abroad, called on authorities to change the places named after the colonists.

Lagos Rally President Modachiro Obasa said the push was not an attempt to rewrite history.

Still, those who have it ‘Dehumanized’ The Africans should not be celebrated, Obasa said, adding that some of the monuments were stark reminders of the activities of the slave masters.

We can change the names of some of these buildings and streets. “Some of the names remind us of these people who enslaved our people,” said Obasa.

We need to change the names, but that doesn’t affect our history. We must look at history.