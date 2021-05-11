HBO Max will arrive in Europe and Latin America in 2021 – Entertainment

If you are looking for more TV / movie streaming options in Europe or Latin America next year, you can get our news HBO Max is expanding Make offers to these areas. Here in the UK, there are some doubts that the service will start operating in the same date range due to existing content agreements with Sky / Now TV. HBO Max It launched in the US in May and costs subscribers $ 14.99.

The schedule for the release of HBO Max is still a long way off, and HBO Max global director Andy Forsel indicated that it will be the second half of 2021 before the enw regions become very active. Those who already have access to some of HBO’s consumer direct subscription services will upgrade to HBO Max. The plan aims to introduce the new service to 190 countries and the administration aims to do so as quickly as possible.

So why subscribe to HBO Max too / instead of a service like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and the likes of Now TV? “It’s not just shows. It’s the way it’s presented. For me, I feel like there’s a real human show, it’s fun, fun and has personality.” Forsel stated in an official press release about this news. He went on to explain that HBO Max was making recommendations based on both data and human participation.

The Warner Bros 2021 theatrical releases will appear simultaneously on HBO Max.

The news from the aforementioned streaming service came on the heels of Warner Bros. For the first time in all of its 2021 theatrical releases on HBO Max. In fact, the show starts on Christmas Day with the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and HBO Max. Seventeen additional films for 2021 are known to follow the same pattern, including titles like; Mortal Kombat, Elvis, and Matrix 4.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGy16GQHz-g