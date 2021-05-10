More than 1,800 prisoners escape from a Nigerian prison after an armed attack | The world | DW

54 mins ago Cynthia Porter

On Monday (05.05.2021), the Nigerian Prisons Authority said, more than 1,800 prisoners escaped from a prison in Imo State, southeast Nigeria, following an attack by militants.

“Unidentified gunmen attacked Owerri prison and released 1844 detainees by force,” Prison Services spokesman Francis Inupure said in a statement.

Authorities said the attackers used machine guns and explosives in a series of coordinated attacks, and also stormed other buildings of the police and army.

He added: “Eyewitnesses said that they saw a large number of gunmen on board trucks, and immediately attacked the prison staff before blowing up the front door.”

For his part, Imo Prisons Media Officer James Madugba confirmed the attack and called on residents to “continue to practice their work,” noting that “the situation is under control.”

Imo is located in the former independence area of ​​Biafra, where the Indigenous Movement of Biafra (IPOB) maintains its separatist ambition.

Recent videos show dozens, even hundreds, of fighters training. However, the group refused any connection to this attack, according to the French news agency.

AFP / DPA / AP / RR

More Stories

Asobu eSports and the Global Esports Summit are joining forces to promote esports

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Pumas 7 team added three victories in the Dubai Seven and will face Chile

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Harlan Coben talks about his unique Netflix deal as he saw his books adapted for TV shows in Spain, France, Poland and more.

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The story of the nurse who made a magazine cover

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Halston: The True Story of the Designer Ewan McGregor in the New Ryan Murphy Series | Skip an entry

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Near Tijuana, my favorite city: Edwin – El Sol de Tijuana

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The second planned crypto city is in Uganda

52 mins ago Mia Thompson

More than 1,800 prisoners escape from a Nigerian prison after an armed attack | The world | DW

54 mins ago Cynthia Porter

liver Gausmann will rule in Parabadminton International 2021

56 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Corpses of Covid victims float in the Ganges River, India

57 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Book in hands. Think about health and wellness

5 hours ago Mia Thompson