Get 3 Apex Legends free for a limited time

After 3 years of existence, Apex Legends continues to offer something to talk about, not only because it continues to grow constantly and add a comment With each new season released, but also because Battle Royale is developed by Respawn on the 4th of next February It turned 3 years ago from the first show.

That is why its developers decided to celebrate in a big way this year, and decided that the best thing they could do not only to attract new players, but also to reward existing players, was to give up 3 legends that not everyone was sure. able to get it.

These are the dates and rewards that Apex Legends celebrates its 3rd anniversary

This is the case As we read on the official website of Apex LegendsIn two weeks we can start Non-exclusive claim to Octane, Wattson and Valkyrie upon entering the game, but you also know Various thematic packages For each of those, and Valkyrie Legendary Pack. If they are one of the players who do not have these characters yet, and would like to claim them, these are the dates to take note of:

First week (Feb 8-15)

Feel the speed in week 1 and unlock a file octane And three thematic packages

Second week (Feb 15-22)

Charge your batteries in week 2 and unlock the coil Watson And three thematic packages

Third week (Feb 22 – March 1)

Take to the skies in week 3 and unlock it permanently Valkyrie, Three themed packs and one legendary