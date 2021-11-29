Gina Carano’s spin-off ‘The Mandalorian’ has been cancelled, and expelled for her comments

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm (the company behind Star Wars films and series that Disney has acquired), announced that Rangers of the New Republic, inspired by The Mandalorian, will not finally see the light of day. The directive said “we couldn’t write scripts or anything about it” empire. This title was to tell the story of the character played by Gina Carano, an actress who was fired for making comments about and for the mutant group. Compare the treatment of American Republicans to the Holocaust.

After the premiere of the second season finale of “The Mandalorian”, Disney + wanted to give A bigger role for Cara Dion (played by Carano) In its own cross. However, this new series will not make it to the podium. To avoid losing small items created, the progress made will be incorporated into other projects.

Gina Carano (The Mandalorian), also canceled by Hasbro after controversy JR

“I’m sure she’ll be a part of future ‘Mandalorian’ episodes,” said Kathleen Kennedy. In an interview in May 2021, the board revealed that this spin-off “Not under development”. However, its cancellation is not yet known.

The return of the Mandalorian

The good reception from Cara Dune’s fans in the first two seasons of “The Mandalorian” contributed to her character Gain more weight in franchise. This could have led to the creation of the “Guardians of the New Republic”. However, the translator was fired months after the announcement, so she will not be able to participate in any Lucasfilm series or movie. This decision was made as a result of his comments regarding the political situation in the United States and the transgender community.

At the moment, the series Starring Pedro Pascal, affectionately nicknamed “Baby Yoda” It will return to Disney+ with its third season in 2022. To spice up the wait, the platform will premiere “The Book of Boba Fett,” the first minor show from “The Mandalorian,” on December 29, 2021.