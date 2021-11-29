Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be Tom Holland’s last movie, according to his production company

With only a few days left until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s future as Peter Parker is becoming more and more clear. The film’s producer, Amy Pascal, has confirmed that the collaboration between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue on the new mural crawler films. In addition, he stressed that the 25-year-old translator You will continue to be associated with the project. Holland, for his part, has long commented that he doesn’t see himself wearing Spider-Man tights after he’s over 30.

“This isn’t the last movie we make with Marvel; this isn’t the last Spider-Man movie,” he revealed in an interview with Fandango. “we Getting ready for the upcoming Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’ve looked at this as three movies, and now we’ll move on to the next three. This isn’t our last movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Pascal added that the end of the “Homecoming” trilogy focuses on “the story of Tom Holland’s transformation into The Spider-Man we’ve all been waiting for“.

Collapse in the United States after tickets go on sale

An event like the premiere of a new Marvel movie means millions of fans want to secure their seat in the room the same day it debuts. Given the speed at which the spoils travels on social media, it makes sense that people would want to taste the secrets before an intrusive tweet reveals them beforehand. The interest in the movie was like that The official portal in the United States He suffered a fall when several fans took to the web to purchase their tickets. We hope that the situation will improve with time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will launch its own spider webs from December 17. This will be the moment when the multiverse converges and some Spideys from other films, as well as old villains, meet again.

