Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be Tom Holland’s last movie, according to his production company

53 mins ago Cynthia Porter

With only a few days left until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s future as Peter Parker is becoming more and more clear. The film’s producer, Amy Pascal, has confirmed that the collaboration between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue on the new mural crawler films. In addition, he stressed that the 25-year-old translator You will continue to be associated with the project. Holland, for his part, has long commented that he doesn’t see himself wearing Spider-Man tights after he’s over 30.

“This isn’t the last movie we make with Marvel; this isn’t the last Spider-Man movie,” he revealed in an interview with Fandango. “we Getting ready for the upcoming Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’ve looked at this as three movies, and now we’ll move on to the next three. This isn’t our last movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Pascal added that the end of the “Homecoming” trilogy focuses on “the story of Tom Holland’s transformation into The Spider-Man we’ve all been waiting for“.

Collapse in the United States after tickets go on sale

An event like the premiere of a new Marvel movie means millions of fans want to secure their seat in the room the same day it debuts. Given the speed at which the spoils travels on social media, it makes sense that people would want to taste the secrets before an intrusive tweet reveals them beforehand. The interest in the movie was like that The official portal in the United States He suffered a fall when several fans took to the web to purchase their tickets. We hope that the situation will improve with time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will launch its own spider webs from December 17. This will be the moment when the multiverse converges and some Spideys from other films, as well as old villains, meet again.

source | Fandango

More Stories

Gina Carano’s spin-off ‘The Mandalorian’ has been cancelled, and expelled for her comments

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man No Way Home tickets, how do you get them in CDMX?

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

‘Inside job’, the Netflix comedy series that explores all the conspiracy theories and you can finish it this afternoon | Chronicle

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

These military uniforms with programmable fibers can store and transmit data | Technique

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

James Cameron re-releases Avatar in China to reclaim the throne that Avengers: Endgame has seized

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Climbing the Himalayas with his modified bike and his feat hit Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

WHO: The risk posed by Omicron is ‘extremely high’

38 mins ago Mia Thompson

Edmundo Olfus, DT of Los Cóndores 7: “Our goal is to be among the top eight players in the world”

40 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Pokémon Unite gifts to mark its Google Play Award in Japan – Nintenderos

41 mins ago Leo Adkins

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

US prosecutors are trying to stop the media circus that Steve Bannon set up about the operation against him

45 mins ago Leland Griffith