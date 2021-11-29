Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man No Way Home tickets, how do you get them in CDMX?

Ffinally arrived The most anticipated time of the year for Marvel fans. forgive us Black Widow y Shang ChiBut all of our hopes and all of our fears about the path of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have waited for this moment. Finally only a little over two weeks left to know the answer: Will there be or won’t be a spider verse in the third Spider-Man movie?

When does the pre-sale of Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets start?



Being a long-awaited movie, you can be sure of it There will be no tickets at the box office, unless you picked a totally awkward role, so if you want to be among the first to attend Spider-Man: No Way Home shows You will have to access the official Cinépolis website at cinepolis.com/preventas from 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 29.

How to buy Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets?

Once you enter this portal, you will see the Spider-Man movie in the catalog, and when you click on it, you will be shown Catalog of cinemas where the film will be available and in which complexes. Yes, we already know that if you’re reading this before that time, you’re planning on entering the portal before to see if anyway you were the only one who realized the presale had already started…but believe us, there isn’t (we tried). We’ll have to wait an hour.

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home released?

the film It will hit Mexican theaters on December 14th. It is one day before its release in the United States. Unless it is announced, at the last minute, that it will be a coordinated world premiere. Remember that You must maintain all hygiene procedures to enter the rooms as they cannot be 100% full, There will be problems with the number of tickets available.

Will there be a preview or midnight show for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

No. On this occasion, Cinépolis was very clear: They will not do shows during the early morning. This may sound like bad news for fans, but it’s excellent news for those working at Cinépolis. The first show will start on December 14th at 11:00 AM and the last show will start at 22:35. As confirmed, the movie will be played for two and half hoursSo you should take that into consideration when choosing the time and purchasing your tickets.

This is not an exercise, we repeat, it is not an exercise. So get ready and get ready for the internet, because This preview will be one of the fiercest we’ve seen since the Avengers: Endgame premiere.