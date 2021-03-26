Giovanni dos Santos may return to Europe in the summer

Giovanni dos Santos will return to Spain in the absence of minutes and without a sure renewal with AmericaBut it would also leave a very bad taste in the mouths of fans who expected more of it in Mexico.

At Guard1anes 2021, he played only 193 minutes in 5 duels.

“Geo” did not meet the expectations that were around him, as he played only 40 matches with the “Eagles” shirt, where he scored only 3 goals.

This week, the US technical team will meet Santiago Baños, the team’s sporting chief, to talk about the future of the team where the Mexican striker will not be.

Giovanni dos Santos will leave the guilas and return to Spain to wear the Osasuna shirt, who is currently 13th in LaLiga and is fighting to not lose the class.

Dos Santos’ older contract with America expires this summer and there will be no renewals, making it easier for him to leave.

Giovanni dos Santos traveled with USA To the United States for a friendly match against Monterrey in order not to lose a rhythm during the FIFA date, which could be one of the last opportunities to continue in Mexican football.