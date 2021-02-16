Godoy Cruz officially arrives at the Ecuadorian Chalet

This afternoon, Godoy Cruz de Mendoza officially announced the arrival of Ecuadorian striker Jason Chala, who will join the team, with the goal of developing the LPF Cup.

The 26-year-old striker, a native of Ibarra, arrives on loan from the Catholic University of Quito.

After resolving the work visa aspects, the player is in Argentina and will join DT Sebastián Méndez as coaching tomorrow.

In the next few days, FC Dallas’s Paraguayan forward Christian Coleman from the MLS is expected to arrive in the United States. Texas Club will loan him to “Tomba” for one season, with an option to buy.

The arrival of both players will reduce the deficit in the offensive class of “Tomba”, because the only player in physical condition acting these days is Tomás Badaloni. Young Nahuel Olariaga, 18, is recovering from a ligament tear.

Godoy Cruz, who just beat Aldocevi 2-1 in Mar del Plata, will face Estudiantes de la Plata on Saturday, at 17.10, in a match for the second day of Division A of the LPF Cup.

(Telam)