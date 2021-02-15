Moon says the alliance between South Korea and the United States The United States plays an important role in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday stressed the importance of strengthening the alliance between South Korea and the United States for the success of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, in a direct message to the new Foreign Ministry. Minister Chung Ewe Young, according to the Presidential Office, Cheung Wa Dae.
Moon noted that Chung is the architect of the diplomatic and security policy of his liberal administration, while delivering him the letter of appointment.
Chung worked for a long time as Director of the Presidential Office of Homeland Security, equivalent to the National Security Adviser in the White House.
The president was quoted as saying, during a conversation after the ceremony in Cheong Wa Dae, that he would like to reiterate that his government has the opportunity to make a last-ditch effort to achieve the success of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.
According to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman, Kang Min-seok, the president added that to this end, the alliance between Seoul and Washington must be strengthened, a task that could be accomplished through close communication with the new administration, Joe Biden.
Moon, whose term expires in nearly a year, said it was true that they didn’t have much time.
But he called on them not to rush to achieve concrete results in a timely manner, and urged a gradual approach.
The president also delivered letters of appointment to the new Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Huang He, and the new Minister for Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups, Kwon Chil-seung.