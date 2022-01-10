Golden Globes 2022: See the full list of winners

In its 2022 edition, golden balls It is being conducted in an unprecedented manner, due to the increasing incidence of COVID-19 virus and the spread of omicron variable, is implemented approx. However, NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were surprised to announce that neither television station nor any other broadcasting service would broadcast the awards.

For this reason, we share here The winners Advertised yet in different categories.

The full list of Golden Globe winners

Best Drama Film: dog power

Best Director in a Motion Picture: Jane Campion, “The Power of Dog”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Nicole Kidman, “The Ricardos”

Best Movie, Musical or Comedy: West side story .

. Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Ziegler, vs. West side story .

. Best Actress in a Television Drama: Michaela Gaye ( MG) Rodriguez , to pointing to .

, to . Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actor in a Drama Film: will Smith Written by King Richard: A Winning Family.

Written by King Richard: A Winning Family. Best Original Score in a Movie: Hans Zimmer by Dune

by Dune Best Song in a Movie: No Time To Die, by billie eilish en No time to die

en No time to die Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield por Tick… ​​Tick… ​​BOOM! put a mark …

por Tick… ​​Tick… ​​BOOM! put a mark … Best Limited Series or TV Movie: The Underground Railroad

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Hacks

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Jan Smart, “Hacks.”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Kate Winslet , Port Marie from East Town.

, Port Marie from East Town. Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton by Dopesick.

by Dopesick. Best Actress in a Limited Movie or TV Series: Sarah Snook, Succession.

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast.

Best Actor in a Television Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast.

Best Non-English Language Film: Drive My Car (Japan).

Best Actor in a Television Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession.

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Yeong-su for squid game .

. Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Ariana Debuss, for West side story.

