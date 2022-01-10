Netflix US Ranking: Top 10 Most Watched Movies Today, Sunday, January 9

Why are you wasting your time Browse for hours on Netflix When the streaming service has already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with The best films in the United States, which ranks nicknames based on who’s watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

1. do not search

Kate Dipasky, a graduate student in astronomy, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, have discovered something surprising and dangerous. There is a comet orbiting in the solar system and it will collide with the Earth. Despite all his attempts to warn the government and the people, humanity seems ready to take this as a joke. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall will embark on a media tour that will take them from the White House to the craziest morning show on TV to try and make the world aware that they are about to die.

2. follow the roll

Danny McCabe is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so as not to commit to any woman. But one day he meets the amazing Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks it is, so Danny decides to hire his helper Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend it’s his family. He intends to show Palmer that he loves her so much that he is about to divorce his wife.

3. Bonebreaker clan

Paul Crowe, soccer player, and Nate Scarborough, coach and former champion, are serving time in the same prison. Together they decided to form a team that would play against a guard.

4. Town: City of Thieves

More than 300 burglaries occur in Boston each year. And a neighborhood called Charlestown has produced more armored cars and bank robbers than anywhere else in the United States, one of them being Doug McCray, even though he’s not made of the same stuff as his fellow crime mates. Unlike them, Doug had a chance for success, a chance to avoid following his father’s criminal paths. But instead, he becomes the leader of a group of ruthless bank robbers who pride themselves on getting what they want clean. The only family Doug has is of his fellow criminals. However, everything changes after the last act of the band. Doug will try to change his life and his city, but it won’t be easy to achieve.

5. Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

Sean (Hutcherson) receives a distress call from a mysterious island that doesn’t appear on the maps. It is a place with strange ways of life. Sean will undertake the search with his stepfather (Johnson), helicopter pilot (Guzman), and his beautiful and temperamental daughter (Hudgens). A sequel to the movie “Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D”.

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket (Freddy Highmore), a very good boy from a very poor family, wins a competition with four other children from different parts of the world, to enjoy a full-day visit to the giant chocolate factory run by Willie. Wonka (Johnny Depp) and his team made up of Oumba Lombas. The plant feels like a wonderful and magical world full of different flavors, all of which are very sweet.

7. intermittent innocence

1967. Susanna Kaysen, 17, is like most American girls her age: confused, insecure, and struggling to make sense of the world around her. Her psychiatrist decided to admit her to Claymore Hospital, and diagnosed her with a personality disorder, which manifests itself through severe insecurity about self-image, long-term goals, and friends. In the middle, Susanna meets Lisa, Georgina, Polly, and Janet, a group of misfit girls with whom she becomes good friends, who also show her the way to find herself.

8. 300

Storyboard adaptation of Frank Miller (author of the comic book “Sin City”) about the famous Battle of Thermopylae (480 BC). The goal of Xerxes, Emperor of Persia, was the conquest of Greece, which unleashed medical wars. Due to the gravity of the situation, King Leonidas of Sparta (Gerard Butler) and 300 Spartans faced a Persian army that was far superior.

9. Church robbery

Two criminals attempt to rob a church. As they carry out their plan, they must take everyone within the church hostage who will slowly show them the mistakes that have been made in their lives.

10. the missing daughter

A mature woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to obsess over another woman and her daughter, forcing her to deal with problems from her past and her first motherhood.

