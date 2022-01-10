Netflix: What will happen to joint accounts in 2022?

26 mins ago

netflix-shared-accounts-2022.jpg

Many users of the Netflix platform share their passwords with family and friends. However, this may no longer be possible.

As the North American Journal pointed out in this regard, After receiving a Netflix warning, a verification code is required, which is sent to the account holder’s email. However, there is an option to do this later, since Netflix has offered the ability to share the platform account with other users in the same profile.

In this way, it can be understood that the platform only wants to restrict accounts that do not live in the same place as the owner, i.e. Netflix intends that the accounts are only occupied by people who live in the same house. For his part, Ebony Turner, a Netflix representative, said that This test is designed to help ensure that people who use Netflix accounts are authorized to do so..

Why is Netflix making this decision? Based on annual numbers of subscribers, it is estimated that sharing passwords can cost you several billion dollars annually in lost revenue.

