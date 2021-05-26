Goodbye, cowboy! These are the series and movies that will leave Netfilx in June – El Financiero

While waiting for new series and movies to be presented by Netflix in June, there are other titles leaving the streaming platform. Some of you might be interested in reviewing before the statutes filed in the sixth month of the year. So if you haven’t seen them, take advantage of this past weekend in May so you can enjoy it.

a series

Jose Jose, Prince of Song Say goodbye to Netflix on May 31. This dramatic depiction of the life of one of the most important Mexican singers was introduced by our country in the second half of the twentieth century. The series, starring Alejandro de la Madrid, Maria Fernanda Yeps and Itate Cantorale, depicts Jose Jose’s rise to fame, the struggles of love and his addiction to alcohol and certain substances.

Criminal record It’s the first Honduran series to be available on Netflix, and it can be watched until May 31. With a large production team who traveled throughout Honduras to the highest standards of photography, he was able to recreate 12 chapters, which affected the social and political reality in Honduras.

Titan Games Leaving on May 31st. Dwayne Johnson presents an epic competition series in which amateur athletes face arduous trials to win $ 100,000. Athletes from every corner of the United States compete in a series of events personally designed by The Rock.

Movies

Madagascar It will be released on Wednesday, May 26th. When their ship capsizes, they are stranded by a lion, zebra, giraffe and hippo from a zoo in Madagascar, an island inhabited by immigrants.

never forget He will leave the platform on May 27. Starring Katherine Heigl, Rosario Dawson, Jeff Stolts, Isabella Rice and Sherrill Ladd, the movie is a thriller directed by Dennis de Novi and written by Christina Hudson and David Leslie Johnson. The story revolves around a divorced woman who begins to torture her ex-husband’s new fiancée.

Chips Leave Netflix on May 27th. Action, comedy and cop written and directed by Dax Shepherd, based on the television series of the same name. A secret FBI agent teams up with a former motocross hero to hunt down a group of California Highway Patrol cops.

Moving tape Splash and Bubbles Leaving on May 31st. Inquisitive Splash, Bubbles, Dunk and Ripple love to enjoy exploring and are ready to make new friends and learn all about the ocean, their beloved home.