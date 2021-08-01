Google Pay: Save, Pay and Manage

Google Pay is a safe, simple and useful way to manage your money, giving you a clearer picture of your spending and savings:– Pay at your favorite places– Send and receive money instantly– Earn rewards on daily payments– Understand your spending and improve your financial health

📱Make payments quick and easy

Send and receive money

+ Easily transfer money to friends and family safely

+ Create a group to send and receive money for things like flights, dinners, bills, rent, and more. Google Pay will help you figure out who owes what.

+ Instant and free money transfer with Google Pay balance. There are no fees if you use ACH to withdraw funds

Your co-payments remain with the group

+ When you send a payment using Google Pay, it will stay between you and your friends. Only the people involved in the transaction will see it.

Touchless Payment

+ Pay with your phone anywhere contactless payments are accepted. Just open it up, hold it in front of the reader, and go.

Connect with your favorite companies and discover new companies

+ See which companies have used Google Pay when you open the app. Get quick access to your transactions, loyalty cards and activate offers.

Discover nearby restaurants and order a meal

+ No need to switch between different delivery apps. Explore places to eat, peruse menus, and order a meal for pick-up or delivery with just a few clicks.

Fuel your next adventure

+ Find nearby gas stations, see prices, and pay for fuel directly from the app.

Take your phone for a ride

+ Contactless payment for transit flights where available. Simply add a ticket or set up a ticket, then use your phone to ride.

Shop online

+ Use Google Pay to pay quickly and securely when shopping on websites and apps.

📈 Organize and understand your money

manage your money

+ See the total balance from all of your eligible accounts in one payment app, so you’ll always know what’s coming and exactly what’s going to happen.

+ Get reminders about upcoming bill payments.

Stay on top of your spending

+ Get weekly summaries, track trends over time, and see how much you spent on each job.

All your transactions, together

+ With your permission, you can see activity from the accounts you’ve linked. Import receipts from Gmail and Google Photos and then simply search for any of them.

💵 Save and increase your money

Earn rewards that you can use right away

+ Get cashback for things like paying and referring friends. Any money you receive will go directly to your balance so you can use it right away.

Double the cashback

+ Activate offers and get cashback to redeem them – whether you use Google Pay or your plastic card. Even better: Get double the rewards when you redeem with a cashback credit card.

Loyalty made easy

+ No more subscription forms or punch cards. Easily sign up for loyalty and rewards programs from the app, then let Google Pay automatically apply your points and privileges.

🛡️ Security and Control

Validation of every payment

+ You’ll need to use your fingerprint, pattern, PIN or face to verify your identity every time you open the app or make a payment – only you can pay or send money

Keep your information safe

+ Try a more personalized experience to see the most relevant offers from stores and get recommendations on ways to save. Turn it on or off at any time.

+ Manage and control personalization and other privacy settings such as location preferences and sync contacts from Settings

Your cards are encrypted

+ When you pay without cash with your Android phone, Google Pay shares a unique virtual account number instead of your actual card number with the company, so your payment information remains safe

Still have questions? Head to https://support.google.com/googlepay