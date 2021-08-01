Biles will not compete in the semi-finals in Tokyo

Simon Biles will not be defending his Olympic title in the floor exercise in Tokyo 2020.

The United States Gymnastics Association announced Sunday that the six-time Olympic gold medalist has decided not to take part in the floor exercise, in which she won gold in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and finished second during the week’s qualifiers. Pass.

Britain’s Jennifer Gadirova will replace Bales in the finals scheduled for Monday.

The federation indicated that Biles has not yet made a decision regarding his participation in the balance package final, scheduled for Tuesday. He won a bronze medal in Rio five years ago.

Biles had already chosen not to compete on the uneven bars and the vault, whose finals will be held on Sunday afternoon at the Ariyake Gymnastics Center. She wasn’t expected to compete for medals in the uneven bars, but she is the Olympic champion in the jump.

Bills deals with a mental block known in gymnastics as “sprains.” In other words, Biles suffers from bouts of confusion during which it is difficult for him to realize where his body is in relation to the ground.

Biles has been dominant on the ground throughout his brilliant career, taking five world titles and a gold in Rio.