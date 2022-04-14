Groups within groups with common interests for more order, this is how it works

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp communities have arrived. Communities are the evolution of groups, which is one of the most important aspects of WhatsApp, its goal is to concentrate groups into a larger structure whose common aspect is to have similar tastes or needs.

For example, a community can be formed by the inhabitants of the building or the parents of the students of the school, and within this general group there will be more groups (from neighbors devoted to certain activities or parents of students of the school. Certain degrees) each member can join or not, according to their tastes and needs.

According to WhatsApp, its new communities It will help manage group conversations that can get messy. All community members will receive public messages, but not all members will receive messages sent in groups they are not part of.

Another example that WhatsApp put in place for the use of communities is that of a school principal, who will be able to share important notifications with all members, from parents to teachers, and also create separate groups for classes or activities, in which only interested people will be able to join. WhatsApp community is A pool that hosts smaller groups Of people with common interests.

In societies the officials will be responsible for creating and managing the internal groups and in fact it is stated that they will be able to integrate an existing group within the society. Likewise, administrators may remove or unlink groups and members.

Finally, WhatsApp ensures that communities are private, and that means it Maintain end-to-end encryption on messagesin addition to the fact that user numbers will be visible only to administrators and members of shared groups, and will remain private to all other members of the community.

New features to improve group conversations

Societies do not arrive alone. WhatsApp introduced four new features to improve group conversations: message responses, the ability for administrators to delete messages from other members, the ability to send files up to 2GB, and voice calls with up to 32 people. This news will also reach traditional WhatsApp groups.

Among these novelties, feedback stands out, a characteristic that has always been Known to be under development. In fact, societies too They let each other know for monthsand more More details were revealed recentlyindicating his imminent arrival, which is now official.

WhatsApp Communities and the new features that come with it, will be rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

More Stories

Free Fire symbols for today April 14, 2022; All rewards are free

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

NASA scientists discover ‘largest comet ever seen’

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

These are the confirmed games for Xbox Game Pass arriving in May

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Planetary parade in April, so you can see

1 day ago Leo Adkins

NASA discovers a huge comet of record size heading towards Earth

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The new documentary directed by Elon Musk has arrived on Netflix that was all the rage in a matter of hours

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Tanzania has been awarded the AEO شهادة Certification

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Where to watch all Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies online

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

What was the menu for the last supper? This is what science says about what Jesus and his apostles ate

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Yankees, with a net worth of $7 billion, are the most valuable team in the United States.

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Groups within groups with common interests for more order, this is how it works

1 hour ago Leo Adkins