Harnaaz Sandhu encouraged to imitate the famous Netflix

Harnaz Sandow She is an Indian model and winner of the Miss Universe 2021 contest, and has more than 3 million followers on social networks. At the end of last year, he settled in New York, where he will live throughout his reign until this year’s winner is known.

The 21-year-old was born in Chandigarh and started competing in beauty pageants as a teenager, winning titles like Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018. One of the most famous Asian models in the world Mastering the English language helped her launch her career on an international level.

Harnaz Sandow imitated Emily in Paris

Now living in New York, Sandhu walks the streets as if on a catwalk and loves everything around her. There she wears a very modern look that is unbelievable and from the lands of North America still Animal rights activist.

In the US they are in the middle of winter, so The model chooses warm clothes Like a white coat with black and red details he walked in Central Park. In the post, he says it’s cold and asks all of his followers to continue taking care of themselves in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But a post caught everyone’s attention: In a video posted to Instagram, she’s seen crossing a Manhattan street wearing a blue coat from sustainable company Nihan Onat, black glasses, and a very Parisian black hat that she collected with loose hair. Full of waves and shoes from the unseen Guess Martian capsule.

Commenting on the post, which has garnered thousands of likes and comments, he wrote: “Harnaaz in Paris? Means…” Harnaaz in New York”. The look is very similar to Emily Cooper. (Lily Collins), Netflix series hero, Emily in Paris, which, although from Chicago, well adopts the country style of Europe.

Harnaz Sandow He’s at the best moment of his career and has a lot of work to do since he became Miss Universe. “My mother was in the temple praying for me during the final and it was my brother who called her to tell her we won. She did not stop crying all the way home, my family is so happy and excited,” he said. Did you like its look?

