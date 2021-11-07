HBO Rankings in the US: Top 10 Shows Today Saturday, November 6

You can spend hours Browse HBO You’re trying to find something to watch, but why waste your time when the streaming service has already done the work for you?

Talking about HBO . List Best series in the United States, which ranks nicknames based on who’s watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

1. love life

A romantic comedy series that follows a different hero each season on his journey from first love to last love, with each half-hour episode chronicling one of their relationships. Season one focuses on Darby, who leads a “historically significant” tour of a company led by Bradley McEnery.

2. Larry David Show

There are people who seem to have been slandered by Murphy’s Law: If there is a chance something will go wrong, it will go wrong. Larry David considers himself one of them. The creator and producer of Seinfield, one of the most successful shows in television history, plays his part in this ground-breaking series where, at an obscure point between fact and fiction, we follow its daily events between celebrities and people on the street that we never know if they’re interpreting a script. So we are witnesses to his weird and acidic vision of everything around him and his talent for turning everyday situations like going to the movies or answering a phone call into real nonsense. Larry David, winner of a Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy, and nominated for twenty Emmy Awards, is part of an utterly subversive approach that makes it the funniest and most corrosive series in recent years. Unlike anything else that can be seen on TV today.

3. Selena + Chef

Since social distancing at home, Selena Gomez has spent more time in the kitchen than she could ever imagine. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode, Selena will remotely collaborate with a different chef.

4. Succession

The series revolves around the life of the Redstone family. They are billionaires and powerful, and they have everything they yearn for, except for family life. They own one of the most successful telecom companies in the world. Your main goal is to grow the empire, and for this purpose, allegiances will be activated.

5. Martin (Hatchi)

Martín Echenique (Federico Luppi) is an Argentine film director who has been living in Madrid for over twenty years. He hates his country and refuses to indulge in nostalgia. His son, whom everyone calls Hache (Juan Diego Boto), is 19 years old and lives in Buenos Aires with his mother. Not studying or working. He hangs out and plays the electric guitar. After five years without seeing each other, they meet again in Buenos Aires when Hache suffers from an overdose. Martin’s ex-wife suggests that the boy live with his father. Two people are waiting for them in Madrid: Alicia (Cecilia Roth), Martin’s lover, a woman younger than him who is tired of being with a man who is incapable of commitment; and Dante (Eusebio Poncella), an actor who is Martin’s best friend and almost his only friend and who happily lives on a tightrope. Martín shares his life with passionate people, but does not allow himself the luxury of feeling. Whoever loves is exposed to pain and panics. (Movie)

6. Unsafe

Issa (Issa Ray) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are two young black friends who live day in and day out in the city with all that that means. Thus Insecure focuses on the uncomfortable experiences they both have to go through, including episodes of racial abuse. This new series has a similar theme to Ray’s previous work, particularly with her successful web series, The Misadventures Of Awkward Black Girl, recognized by the Shorty Award for Best Web Series. Insecure is a comedy series starring YouTuber Issa Rae and directed by Melina Matsaoukas, who is best known for her work producing music videos and TV commercials. Michael Rothenberg, Dave Becky, and Jonathan Berry produced this television project developed for HBO with Ray. This comedy was co-created by Ray and comedian, actor, and producer Larry Wilmore (The Office).

7. Store: Unbroken

A one-of-a-kind barbershop experience with unfiltered conversations and discussions from the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

8. Heaven Hills

Paradise Hills is a luxury boarding school where wealthy families send their daughters to be trained and educated to become ideal women. Uma (Emma Roberts) is sent there and soon discovers that the residence is hiding a dark secret.

9. Last week tonight with John Oliver

With his weekly review of news, politics, and current events, John Oliver provides his unique and distinctive voice for a range of social, political, or existential issues facing the United States and the world.

10. Jamie Foxx Show

Jimmy King is an aspiring musician from Terrell, Texas who came to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. To support himself, he works with his family in the “King’s Tower” hotel owned by his aunt and uncle Helen and Junior King. On the stage of the King’s Tower Hotel, Jimmy, giving his humorous show, I play Jamie Foxx (the character). Among his co-workers while performing on the show was the beautiful and intelligent Francesca “Fancy” Monroe who is very nervous opposite Jimmy, Braxton B. Hartenberg. Braxton, it was Jimmy’s worst insult.

Do you know anything about all of these? Hits sweeping HBO?

The platform conquers its subscribers with these titles and the number of views increases. What other plans does this company have for us? Will you continue to surprise us this year?

Looks like we’ll have to wait to meet them.