Kenny Exhibit at the New York City Marathon

Olympic champion Beris Gebshireshire and compatriot Albert Currier won in Central Park.

This Sunday Olympic champion Pires Gebshireshire put on a superb display of strength, power and precision to win the New York MarathonPerhaps the most “magic” race of its kind in the sports world. won in fiftieth edition From the test (2.22.39 hours) after a close fight in three women that victory had been played and it wasn’t clear until the three players entered Central Park where jabshirshire launched a devastating attack to defeat his fellow Kenyan, Viola ChiptoThat first appeared in the distance, the Ethiopian Abdul Yashan, the previous record holder in the half marathon.

jabshirshire who arrived in New York after winning the Olympic gold in Tokyo was the top candidate in the women’s category, while there were some surprises in the men’s event because the frontrunner to win was the Ethiopian veteran Kenenisa Bekele, the Olympic champion of the 10,000 and 5,000 races at the Beijing Olympics. However, the Kenyan Albert CurrierThe 27-year-old maintained his country’s dominance by winning the race which was already second in the 2019 edition. His time was 2.08.22. There was no race record in either category.

Related news

Like most marathons, New York also had to cancel the race last year due to the pandemic, so the version number 50 From the race he had to wait another year. Indeed, if all went well, 2019 would have been when the ‘Big Apple’ test would have celebrated half a century of life, because in 2012 it also had to be canceled due to Hurricane Sandy that devastated the east coast of the United States.

The marathon has returned to New York, with local participation practically due to restrictions that were still in place for travel to the United States and with 33,000 participants, because he didn’t want to provide more numbers so as not to make it more crowded, away from the 50,000 runners, because of the coronavirus.