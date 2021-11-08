Carlos Ortiz, the runner-up who inspired Mexico

Tapatío Carlos Ortiz takes Mexico to the top in PGA Tour. On Sunday, he finished second in World Wide Technology de Mayakoba With -19 hits. This is his second runner-up (he took first in 2019) and third consecutively among the top 10. At the same time, Abraham Anser He finished seventh to collect his best result in the tournament’s history. Mexican Roberto Diaz, a member of the Korn Ferry Tour, although he made the cut, stayed with the 45th class.

Carlos Ortiz Considering that his best season is yet to come, he showed it this weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, where he never missed the mark: during the four rounds he remained in the top 10 and in the last round he was only four strokes behind the Norwegian, Victor Hovlandwho repeated as a hero.

In this way, Tapatio failed to win his second title PGA TourNext week, however, he will be looking to defend his only title at the Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Houston Open. The only Mexican to have more than one victory in the organization was Baja California, Victor Regalado. While none of the Mexican players managed to lift the League title on their home soil.

“I couldn’t find anything in the first few holes, very frustrating and we found some way to start the round. It’s so good you made those hits, so good to hear the people there cheering for me. I’m so happy and satisfied and the Mexicans know I gave 100% ‘I’ve fought everything I can and I’d love to win but sometimes you can’t, and sometimes people like Victor play incredible golf you can’t,’ thought Carlos.

Ortiz had an exciting fourth round, signing on a 66-hit card for a total of 266 hits (-19). On his last round, the Guadalajara man made six birdies, starting on the fourth hole, then bogeying on the fifth hole, but in the second round he made four flies on the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th, closing with one more on The 17th.

For him, the realization of Championships in Mexico Contributes to the growth of the game in the country and in the Latin American region. Through his achievements he seeks to inspire the new generation of Mexican golfers, as he grew up inspired by it Lorena Ochoa.

“I am very grateful to the company for organizing tournaments not only in the US, where we have many tournaments, but also international tournaments. For me it was a platform and I think it was a huge incentive for all Mexicans. We had many people who played our first PGA Tour here ( Mayakoba) and that allowed them to realize whether they had the level or not, that’s an excellent motivation for us as Mexican players.”

Just 365 days ago, Ortiz also won his first title in PGA Tour, when he was crowned at the Fifteenth Houston Open, he became the first Mexican to win the PGA Tour since 1978. After him, Abraham Anser won his first FedEx St. Jude Invitational Championship in 2021.

The next big goal Carlos Ortiz In golf you will be part of the Presidents Cup. In 2019, Abraham Ancer became the first Mexican to participate in this competition.

