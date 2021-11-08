Dominican League, a possible door for the return of Hanley Ramirez to the United States

Santo Domingo, November 8 (EFE). With a two-year absence from US baseball, Hanley Ramirez is seeking a chance to return to the major leagues to show what he can do on the field of play, while playing for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter Baseball Championship.

It could open the door that Ramirez needs to achieve this goal with the implementation of the designated global hitter in the majors.

Hanley, with 15 years of experience in the major leagues, is seeking to use the portfolio of Dominican Professional Baseball (Ledum) to attract the attention of Major League baseball teams in the United States.

The 34-year-old made a good start to the season with the Blues, posting a hitting average of 0.310 with four runs and scoring four goals in eight games.

Although he hasn’t shot at home yet, Ramirez has been hitting the ball hard, as evidenced by his triple and triple hits so far, even on the occasions where he fails, like the weekend when he was a victim. Good shots in the waiting room, after touching the ball well.

Ramirez has served as a designated hitter and first baseman, but the truth is that his defense is not the main calling card, so his chances of playing are primarily geared towards serving as a hitter.

In Major League Baseball, the hitter designated in Rule 6.10, which was adopted by the Major League Baseball in 1973, and which allows only one player to be used in attack, is determined by the position the pitcher will occupy on the field. National League, where bowlers must occupy one role in the batting order.

In the current negotiations, the Players Association and MLB are discussing the issue of permanently implementing the designated hitter in both leagues, as happened in the shortened 2020 season, when the national teams agreed to put an offensive player on the bowler role.

If this rule were to be applied in the largest circuits, as the National League is known, the 15 teams that make up would need a player to fill that position, which could open the doors for a hitter like Ramirez to return to the flagship. periodicals.

During his time in the majors, Ramirez played in 178 games as a designated hitter, having an average hitting 265 with 34 home runs and 109 RBI, numbers that show he has the experience to fill that position.

The season has just begun and Ramirez will have to keep responding with the record until he convinces the MLB team’s management and achieves his goal of returning to the major leagues.