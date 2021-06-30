Heat wave sweeping Canada leaves more than 100 dead | international

The Heat wave hits western Canada and northwestern United States From the weekend comes the deadliest side of the Canadian province of British Columbia. This Tuesday, Vancouver police reported that they had received “more than 65 calls related to sudden deaths” since Friday, when they investigated an average of three to four such deaths on a typical day. The Canadian Mounted Police (RCMPHe said his Burnaby office responded to 25 calls between Monday and Tuesday plus nine calls over the weekend. The deaths are being investigated, but “heat is believed to be a contributing factor to most of the deaths.” The dead are elderly. For its part, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Surrey counted 38 sudden deaths. Victoria Police reported three. The county forensic department referred to the chain CBC That usually about 130 deaths are recorded in a four-day period, but that number between Friday and last Monday, was 233.

Mike Callang Suprayo The dangers of these temperatures For people with chronic health problems. “It is imperative that we take care of each other during this extreme heat,” he added. And the county’s emergency health service had already announced that, between Friday and Monday morning, it responded to 187 calls for heat stress and 52 calls for heatstroke. “Vancouver has never experienced such heat, and unfortunately dozens of people are dying. Our officers are on the brink, but we are doing everything we can to keep people safe,” Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison said on social media.

heat in canada

several cities They empowered the centers So that people can protect themselves and calm them down. One of the problems that led to an increase in health problems is that a large part of the homes in this county – famous for its mild summer – It does not have air conditioning systems. Dozens of schools have closed and the COVID-19 vaccination campaign has slowed. Environment Canada has issued a warning in British Columbia since the weekend, warning of a “prolonged, dangerous and historic heat wave”. Residents have been asked to stay hydrated constantly, avoid activities outside and, in the absence of shelter nearby, spend time in libraries, malls or other places with air conditioning. Likewise, county authorities have banned bonfires, fireworks, and the use of stoves.

Experts explained it Rise of thermometers This is due to the high static pressure, giving rise to a phenomenon known as “thermal dome”. The town of Lytton once again broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the country. On Sunday he set a new record with 46.6º. On Monday, the thermometer reached 47.9 degrees Celsius. This Tuesday, the number was 49.4º. In British Columbia, 60 thermometers were broken on Sunday. The next day, another 59 records were exceeded.

The Environment Ministry reports that the heat wave will begin to subside on Friday. High temperatures reach Alberta. The department also launched an alert notice in 34 Alberta regions. This advisory includes Calgary and Edmonton, the county’s most populous cities. Electricity consumption in British Columbia and Alberta soared to record levels in the summer months.

Extreme heat is also found in the Northwest Territories. On Monday, the Nahanni Butte community broke the record for the highest temperature in this region of the country as the mercury reached 38.1 degrees Celsius. According to the opinions of various experts in the Canadian media, it is expected that Climate change is increasing the frequency of temperature extremes.

